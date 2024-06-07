Bajaj Brazil Plant Starts Production – 2025 Pulsar NS160, Pulsar NS200 Launched

When compared to Indian models, both Dominar 160 (Pulsar NS160) and Dominar 200 (Pulsar NS200) miss out the new fascia and fully digital instrumentation

The Pune-based 2W and 3W manufacturing stalwart, Bajaj Auto, has been very active in both the Indian market and in international markets. Late last month, Bajaj’s international ambitions gains more prominence as the company’s Manaus plant in Brazil commenced production. At the same time, 2025 Puslar NS160 and Pulsar NS200 were launched in Brazil with subtle updates.

Bajaj Brazil Plant Production Commenced

In the Indian market, Bajaj’s manufacturing presence is spread across a wide variety of vehicle types ranging from ICE and electric 2W vehicles, ICE and electric 3W vehicles along with commercial 4W vehicles (Qute). Nameplates like Pulsar and Chetak hold some of the most brand recall and cult following.

Most of Bajaj’s international business operated with a manufacturing setup in India. Soon, Bajaj commenced operations in Colombia plant so that they could better cater to more than 75 countries. Bajaj is expanding its manufacturing operations and has eyed Brazil for a long time. Almost a year ago, Bajaj Auto announced its Manaus manufacturing facility in Brazil.

This facility will be set up under its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bajaj Do Brazil. Where location is concerned, Bajaj has chosen Manaus as its new production base, which is a special economic zone in Northern Brazil. Currently, Bajaj only sell Dominar 400, Dominar 200 (Pulsar NS200) and Dominar 160 (Pulsar NS160) in Brazil.

All of these vehicles will now be manufactured in Brazil instead of assembling them in association with Dafra in the capital city of Amazonas state in Brazil. Plant capacity is touted to be 20,000 units per annum with scope for expansion. The company is highly likely to manufacture alliance vehicles from KTM, Husqvarna and Triumph as well.

This way, marketing and logistics in both Americas and Europe are more cost-effective and establish better relevancy. The new Manaus plant in Brazil is said to reach full capacity by the end of this month and manufactured units will reach dealerships soon.

2025 Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160

Along with commencing production of its first overseas manufacturing facility, Bajaj has also launched 2025 Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 in Brazil. However, these are called Dominar 200 and Dominar 160 over there.

The main update has to be the inclusion of dual-channel ABS with both Dominar 160 and Dominar 200. Also, smaller Dominar now gets the same set of fat tyres from Dominar 200. Which are 100/80-17 at the front and 130/70-17 at the rear. Other than that, there are new colours on offer with wheels and USD front forks painted in Grey.

Powertrains remain the same and Dominar 160 continues to get a 17 bhp 160cc engine and Dominar 200 continues to get a 24.5 bhp 199cc engine as before. Apart from the changes mentioned above, cycle parts and other components remain the same. Notably, Brazilian models miss out on the new fascia and fully digital instrument cluster we get in India.

Also read – Bajaj trademarked Fighter name

Source