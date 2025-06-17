Bajaj Chetak 3001 Launch Price Rs 99,999 – 127 km Range, 35L Boot

Bajaj Auto has been taking major steps in electric scooter segment where the company operates its popular Chetak range. After launching Chetak 3503 in April 2025, Bajaj Auto has now launched Chetak 3001, which is a major upgrade to the base Chetak 2903 variant, known for its sub Rs 1 lakh price tag. Let’s take a closer look.

Bajaj Chetak 3001 Launch

Positioned as the most affordable Chetak variant built on the 35 Series platform, Chetak 3001 is pitted as an upgrade to Chetak 2903. Where pricing is concerned, Chetak 2903 was priced at Rs 98,498 (Ex-sh), whereas the new Chetak 3001 built on 35 Series platform has been priced at Rs 99,990 (Ex-sh), which is just a marginal increment. The three colours on offer include Red, Blue and Yellow.

While the Chetak 2903 came with a 2.9 kWh battery pack promising up to 121 km range on a single charge, Chetak 3001 comes with a larger 3.0 kWh battery pack. Promised range has been increased to 127 km. Because Chetak 3001 is built on 35 Series platform, it gets a floor-mounted battery pack.

Bookings have commenced and deliveries will start by the end of this month. Not only does this improve the centre of gravity offering better ride and handling, it liberates a lot of underseat boot space. Chetak 2903’s under seat boot was 21L in capacity which does not hold a candle to Chetak 3001’s larger 35L under seat boot space.

Chetak 3001 continues to be offered with a metal body along with its retro charm that has worked wonders in terms of sales. The scooter comes with a 750W AC charger that promises to be the safest in its segment. Charging time is promised at 3h 50m to go from 0% SOC to 80% SOC.

There’s an optional TecPac that unlocks more features. Notable features of Chetak 3001 include a digital instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity, call accept and reject, music control and more. Also, Bajaj Chetak 3001 gets features like guide me home lights, hill hold assist, reverse light and auto-flashing stop lights.

Statement from Bajaj Auto

Speaking on the launch, Eric Vas, President, Urbanite Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “Chetak 3001 sets the benchmark for mass adoption of electric scooters. Built on the next-generation platform, it delivers the range and performance that Indian scooter riders demand – distraction free riding with the peace of mind of assured reliability and service.

The Chetak 3001 is the everyday Electric scooter to make petrol scooters redundant; its bigger, stronger, and fully Lifeproof at an ex-showroom price of Rs 99,990/-”