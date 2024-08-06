Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition Launch Price Rs 1.29 Lakh – Amazon Exclusive

Launched exclusively on Amazon, Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition will rival family e-scooters like TVS iQube and Ather Rizta

Being one of the major players in 2W electric mobility space, Bajaj has been coming up with more variants of its Chetak EV. The company, which primarily operated through off-line dealerships, have expanded its network to include online e-commerce websites like Amazon. Now, Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition has been launched exclusively on Amazon.

Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition

The premium electric scooter segment have been witnessing a lot of action in the recent past. Many manufacturers have established their presence in this sub-segment. Existing players like Bajaj is extending its portfolio to incorporate more variants and special editions.

Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition is launched at an attractive price of Rs 1,28,744 (Ex-sh, Bengaluru). This is an Amazon Exclusive and will be offered at the special price throughout the month of August 2024. This is the first time in Indian electric scooter market where an e-scooter has been ‘Amazon Exclusive’.

According to Bajaj Auto, this industry-first collaboration is an extraordinary milestone. One that will bring convenience and innovation towards EV market in India. With this Special Edition, Chetak’s variant lineup has been further expanded. This includes Premium, Urbane/3202, Chetak 2901, and Chetak 3201 Special Edition.

Changes with Special Edition

With Chetak 3201 Special Edition, Bajaj is offering a unique visual treat. Bajaj calls it “Quiet luxury on wheels”. To back up the claim, Bajaj Auto is offering premium hand-stitched quilted seat covers for that sophisticated and premium look. Side body panels now get tone-on-tone embossed decals that read ‘Chetak’. Also, premium scuff plates.

Because Chetak 3201 Special Edition is based on ‘Premium’ variant, it gets a lot of bells and whistles too. The colour TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation and music controls is present. The same 3.2 kWh battery with a claimed 127 km of range (ARAI) remains the same. Special Edition seems to get a sole Brooklyn Black colour.

Statement from Bajaj Auto

Talking about the Chetak 3201 being launched on Amazon, Mr. Eric Vas, President, President, Urbanite, Bajaj Auto Ltd., shared, “We are delighted to elevate our partnership with Amazon with the exclusive launch and August sale of our Special Edition Chetak. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the EV industry, where customers can access quiet luxury on wheels exclusively on Amazon.

The Electric Chetak with its sturdy build and solid metal body, evokes a sense of trust and durability that our customers have come to expect from Bajaj Auto. This new special edition continues that legacy, delivering an unparalleled riding experience that combines luxury, reliability, and cutting-edge features.”