Bajaj Chetak 3503 Launch Price Rs 1.1 Lakh – Most Affordable In 35 Series

With the launch of 35 Series of its Chetak electric scooters, Bajaj Auto introduced a larger battery and a new chassis. This 35 Series spawned a duo of electric scooters that played a major role in boosting sales for the brand and making it India’s best-selling electric scooter in the month of March 2025.

After Chetak 3501 and Chetak 3502, Bajaj Auto has just launched Chetak 3503 electric scooter. The new Chetak 3503 is the most affordable variant in the 35 Series and is priced at Rs 1.1 lakh (Ex-sh), positioned below Chetak 3502 and the flagship Chetak 3501. Outside of 35 Series, Chetak 2903 variant continues to be on sale in India.

Bajaj Chetak 3503 Launch

India’s best-selling electric 2W manufacturer in March 2025, Bajaj Auto, has just launched the most affordable variant of its big battery Chetak 35 Series electric scooter. This is a direct dig at Ola S1X+, Ather Rizta S and TVS iQube 3.4 and the likes that promise long-range for affordable prices as they are low on features and equipment.

Chetak 3503 is priced at Rs 1.1 lakh (Ex-sh) and is positioned below the Chetak 3502 priced at Rs 1.22 lakh (Ex-sh) and Chetak 3501 priced at Rs 1.3 lakh (Ex-sh). There are four colour options offered by Bajaj for Chetak 3503. These include Brooklyn Black, Indigo Blue, Matt Grey and Cyber White.

There is a slight decrease in the features list with Chetak 3503, when compared to Chetak 3502 and Chetak 3501. However, it is not under-equipped in anyway. Notable features with Chetak 3503 include hill hold assist, a colour LCD cluster with Bluetooth and music control, call management, ride modes (Eco & Sports) along with LED headlights and more.

Features & Specs

Features removed to achieve this price point include sequential turn indicators, front disc brakes and it gets a slightly slower charging (0-80% in 3h 25m). Because it falls under the 35 Series, it gets the newer chassis that has a 35L under-seat storage and it gets Chetak’s hallmark metal body as well.

Powering the Chetak 3503 is the same 3.5 kWh battery pack as Chetak 3502 and Chetak 3501. Because it is an affordable variant, Bajaj has dulled down performance a little and top-speed of Chetak 3503 is 63 km/h. However, the range has gone up and Bajaj is claiming 155 km of range from a single charge.