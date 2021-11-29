Bajaj Chetak Based Husqvarna Electric Scooter Spied For First Time

Electric two-wheeler segment has been witnessing a spate of launches in recent times

As a brand, Husqvarna has gotten off to a good start in the country. It currently offers Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 in the Indian market, which have registered consistent sales since their launch. Husqvarna has also made India an export-oriented manufacturing hub for its sub-400cc motorcycles.

It’s only natural for the company to think about expanding its footprint in the country. That’s exactly where its electric two-wheelers come into the picture. Earlier this year, they had two EV concepts. These were E-Pilen electric motorcycle and Vektorr concept electric scooter.

Just like its fossil-fuel motorcycles, Husqvarna electric two-wheelers will also be manufactured by Bajaj Auto. The latter holds a 48% stake in KTM AG, the parent company of Husqvarna Motorcycles. The first Husqvarna electric scooter has now been spied testing in Pune, along with Bajaj Chetak. Images are credit to Tushar Pawar.

Bajaj Chetak Based Husqvarna Electric Scooter

Husqvarna Vektorr concept electric scooter will share the same platform as that of Chetak electric scooter. However, Vektorr is entirely different from a design perspective. As compared to Chetak’s retro profile, Vektorr has a futuristic look and feel.

While Chetak has a laid back, easy going character, Vektorr seems more formal and quite like a machine. Geometrically, Chetak’s design is all about smooth curves whereas Vektorr largely has straight-cut body panels.

Some key features of Vektorr include round headlamp, dual-tone colour theme of black and white with yellow accents, glossy front panel, a long, flat seat, and sleek tail section. It is to note that this is the concept version of Vektorr. It is possible that there may be changes in the production variant, which is expected to debut next year.

Husqvarna electric scooter powertrain

Vektorr will get its power from a 4kW motor. This is likely to be the same as that of Chetak. Vektorr concept has a top speed of 45 kmph and range of 95 km. This is similar to Chetak that offers 85 km in Sport mode and 95 km in Eco mode. Chetak top speed is 70 kmph.

Vektorr could also borrow quite a few hardware components from Chetak. For example, the trailing-arm suspension at the front and monoshock unit at the rear could be the same as that of Chetak. Upon launch, it could rival Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, etc.

In the electric two-wheeler segment in India, customers currently have plenty of options to choose from. However, factors like high pricing, range anxiety and lack of adequate charging infrastructure continue to be bottlenecks for this segment. Notwithstanding, manufacturers continue to be bullish in this space. There are expectations that this sector will witness rapid growth in coming years once the teething troubles are sorted out.

