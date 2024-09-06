Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 Launch Price Rs 1.15L – Replaces Urbane

With new, more affordable models and continuous dealer network expansion, Bajaj Chetak has emerged as the 3rd best selling electric scooter in India

As reported earlier, Bajaj has started using new battery cells for its Chetak scooters. These allow a higher range and have also helped in bringing down the price of Chetak scooters. Most recent addition is Chetak Blue 3202, which is essentially a replacement for the mid-spec Chetak Urbane variant.

Chetak Blue 3202 – What’s new?

New Chetak Blue 3202 has a higher range and is available at a lower price point. As compared to the 126 km range of the outgoing Urbane variant, the new Chetak Blue 3202 has a range of 137 km. Users also stand to save Rs 8,000, as Chetak Blue 3202 is available at Rs 1.15 lakh. In comparison, the earlier Urbane variant was offered at a starting price of Rs 1.23 lakh.

Apart from the range boost, most other features have been carried forward. Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 has a full colour LCD display that promises glare-free rides. The circular display is designed to present all the information in a clear and concise manner. It is designed to ensure clear visibility across both dark and bright environs.

To let people know that their electric scooter is making a positive impact on the planet, Chetak Blue 3202 comes with a green scorecard. Accessible via the Chetak smartphone app, the green scorecard shows various useful stats such as reduction in CO2 and fuel savings. Chetak Blue 3202 is available in four colour options – Matte Coarse Grey, Cyber White, Brooklyn Black and Indigo Metallic.

Get more features with TecPac

With the standard Chetak Blue 3202 model, the top speed of the scooter is fixed at 63 km/H. There is limited app connectivity and only Eco mode is available. To unlock the full potential of Chetak Blue 3202, users can choose the TecPac kit. With TecPac, users can reach a top speed of 73 km/H. In addition to the Eco mode, there’s a Sports Mode as well.

TecPac allows access to the complete range of app-based connectivity features. Users can also access advanced features such as hill hold and reverse mode. Chetak Blue 3202 has keyless entry and is offered with an off-board charger.

The key fob can be used to locate the scooter within a 30-meter radius. Users can also check the current location of their scooter in real time with the geo-location feature. Chetak app issues tamper alerts, supports OTA updates and provides vehicle health information.

Chetak Blue 3202 performance, specs

While the range has increased, the 3.2 kWh battery capacity is the same as earlier. With the 650 watt off-board charger, Chetak Blue 3202 can be charged in 5 hours 50 minutes. With the new models, Chetak sales can gain more traction in the coming months. In the first 7 months of CY2024, Chetak is currently trailing iQube by just around 1,300 units. Ola S1 continues to be on top, with market share of around 48%.