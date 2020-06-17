Bajaj Chetak Electric Online Bookings Resume – Service Center Opens

Deliveries of new Bajaj Chetak Electric scooter are expected to start from Sep

In a welcome development for customers interested in buying Chetak electric scooter, Bajaj has resumed online bookings for the scooter. As may be recalled, the company was forced to suspend production of Chetak due to the lockdown imposed across the country on account of coronavirus pandemic. Subsequently, the company had to suspend bookings, as orders started to pile up.

Launched earlier this year in January, Chetak marked Bajaj’s re-entry into the scooter segment. The company had exited the scooter segment in 2009, as it had taken a strategic decision to focus exclusively on motorcycles. Chetak electric can be considered a successful venture, as the scooter has generated significant interest among a niche audience base. In March, Chetak had registered sales of 91 units.

Along with online bookings, Bajaj has also resumed production of Chetak at its Chakan facility in Pune. However, deliveries are expected to be delayed, unless the company takes special measures to ramp up production and distribution. Bajaj had earlier said that customers who had booked their Chetak in February 2020 will get deliveries by September 2020. This gap could increase further due to the on-going challenges in supply chain.

Chetak has a modern, aerodynamic design that makes it look pretty and pleasing to the eyes. Some key features include satin chrome bezels, a stylish ‘C’ logo depicting the legendary ‘Chetak’ brand, futuristic LED headlamp, rear LED sequential blinkers and premium metal finishes. Colour options include Indigo, Brooklyn Black, Velluto Russo (Red), Hazelnut, Citrus Rush and Cyber White.

The e-scooter is powered by an IP67 rated 3kWh lithium-ion battery pack that connects to a 4.1 kW electric motor. It churns out 6.44 bhp of max power and 16 Nm of max torque. It is available in two variants, Urbane and Premium, with a starting price of Rs 1 lakh. Users can ride Chetak for up to 95 km on a single charge, which will vary based on the mode selected (Eco and Sport).

Bajaj Chetak electric goes up against rivals such as Ather 450x and TVS iQube. It is currently available for sale in Pune and Bengaluru. More cities will be added in the future. Bajaj also has plans to take Chetak to international markets. The company has already patented Chetak’s design with EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office). The patent was registered in February 2020 and it is valid till November 2029. Bajaj may also have other global markets in sight for Chetak electric.