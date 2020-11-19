Bajaj Chetak Electric Sales Cross 1,000 Units Milestone Since Launch

Bajaj electric Chetak scooter wholesales surpass the 1k units milestone

The electric two wheeler scene is India is small in volume, and isn’t likely to cause a dent in overall business anytime soon. While an electric future pursuit is ongoing, the way business is done has changed in a big way. Business no longer revolves around traditionally well known automakers with a large number of new independent auto business companies having stepped into the foray.

Nevertheless, it’s not all silent from the more well-known names even though they may be running the electric business on the back of a single product. Bajaj electric Chetak is the company’s lone EV offering, and has thus far in 2020 reported wholesales of just over 1k units.

Of course that’s a small percentage of Bajaj’s total business volume, and it’s these small steps that will help establish the EV business in a more noticeable manner in the years to come. While Bajaj has exited the scooter business in India, the electric Chetak has become its only scooter offering in an all new avatar.

Bajaj Chetak electric sales

Given that 2020 has created a dent in business operations, it’s likely that EV sales potential too has contracted even though companies have been able to report growth for electric vehicles. Bajaj electric Chetak wholesales for Q2 2020 is reported at 0. However, July to October showing has been on a growth chart. Q3 2020 sales surpassed 500 units. July sales is reported at 120 units, August at 192 units, and September at 288 units. The latter being the highest monthly reporting for the year.

2020 Chetak iQube Jan 21 0 Feb 100 0 Mar 91 18 Apr 0 0 May 0 0 Jun 0 30 Jul 120 23 Aug 192 23 Sep 288 7 Oct 258 32 Total 1,070 133

Q4 2020 has gotten off on a strong foot with October 2020 sales reported at 258 units. In fact current response is noticeably improved as compared to Q1 2020 when just over 200 units were reported sold. Some credit to recent sales boost can be attributed to pent-up demand and improved sales during the recently concluded festive period.

Bajaj and TVS electric two wheelers

Bajaj isn’t the only big manufacturer offering an EV in the two-wheeler market. TVS does the same with its iQube unit launched early in 2020. TVS iQube wholesales for the YTD 2020 is reported at 133 units. Sales hasn’t surpassed double digits in any of the three quarters concluded in 2020. Highest sales is reported in Q3 2020 as 76 units.

With efforts concentrated on the lakhs of units sold in a monthly basis, it’ll be a while until either of these companies are able to report high sales volumes for their electric models. In fact, it would be interesting to see at what rate new electric scooters and motorcycles are introduced by them considering regular petrol models are launched at a dime avdozen each year, even if its just a new skin or colour option.

For October 2020, FADA reported collective EV two-wheeler retail sales at 2,613 units. The number was an improvement on 2,222 units reported a year earlier. The collective electric two-wheeler market at last month accounted for 0.25 percent of the total domestic two-wheeler market.