Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter 1st Unit Rolls Out Of New Plant

Bajaj’s new plant at Akurdi, Maharashtra is capable of manufacturing 5 lakh electric vehicles annually

Bajaj has been the largest three-wheeled vehicle manufacturer in the world for a very long time. It is one of the largest and most valuable motorcycle manufacturers in the world too. Bajaj has a stupendous global presence in the world with operations firmly set in 70 different countries.

Bajaj is the largest exporter of motorcycles from India and also boasts that 2 of every 3 motorcycles sold internationally, proudly carry a Bajaj badge on them. The Indian 2 & 3-wheeler manufacturing giant has sold over 18 million motorcycles worldwide making them ‘The World’s Favourite Indian’.

Bajaj is also the first two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturing company to have grossed Rs. 1 Trillion in market capitalisation. They have started increasing focus in the electric vehicle segment. Chetak Technology Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto Ltd set up with the ambition of shifting India towards a greener future.

Bajaj Chetak New Plant

Celebrating the 84th birth anniversary of late Shri Rahul Bajaj, Chetak Technology Ltd inaugurated their newly built manufacturing facility at Akurdi, Maharashtra. This is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with cutting-edge technology dedicated to manufacturing electric two-wheelers only.

Bajaj considers this new manufacturing facility as a stepping stone towards Chetak’s rich heritage. Because it was at Akurdi, that the iconic Chetak brand was first formulated and took shape. It was from Akurdi, that the Chetak brand went on to redefine the Indian scooter industry for generations to come. For Chetak, this definitely is a homecoming and we couldn’t be more glad.

After the fall of an iconic legacy, Chetak brand is reincarnated by Bajaj, but this time, in an EV avatar. Chetak made a comeback in 2019 as an EV after meticulous testing and has stirred the electric scooter market. Bajaj has sold over 14,000 units of Chetak EV and has yet to fulfill over 16,000 bookings. Chetak’s new plant at Akurdi is capable of quickly ramping up the production to accommodate 5,00,000 electric two-wheelers per year.

Chetak’s new EV manufacturing plant at Akurdi spans over 5,00,000 sq/ft of land also incorporating a state-of-the-art R&D centre. With this move, Akurdi plant aims to be a manufacturing hub for design, development and production of EVs. Chetak and its vendor partners will be jointly investing a sum of around Rs. 750 crore into this new EV manufacturing facility. This facility is also expected to generate employment for 11,000 people when running at full capacity.

Chetak Comes Home – Rajiv Bajaj

Mr. Rajiv Bajaj, Chairman of Chetak Technology Ltd spoke on the occasion and said that “Chetak is the original ‘Make In India’ superstar that won many hearts worldwide”. Chetak has now been reincarnated as an electric vehicle and is now the flagbearer of taking the OG Chetak’s legacy forward. It faces stiff competition from other electric scooter manufacturers like Ather, Ola and TVS.

Bajaj has plans to launch new Chetak variants in the coming months. They also are making a new electric scooter under the Husqvarna brand, which will also be produced at this new plant that was inaugurated today.