Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Bookings To Reopen With New Price Tag

After recently going off the shelves, Bajaj Auto is likely to reopen bookings for Chetak electric scooter from April 13 onwards. This is the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa. Vehicle dealers usually receive record bookings on this day. Opening booking of Bajaj Chetak electric scooter on that day could fetch huge bookings.

It is to be noted here that Chetak electric scooter booking will be open only for a limited amount of time. Before going offline prices of Chetak electric were increased by Rs 15,000. It will be interesting to see if Bajaj hikes the prices of Chetak once again on its return.

The Chakan-based manufacturer entered the electric mobility space by reviving one of its most iconic scooter brands of yesteryear ‘Chetak’. The electric scooter was launched early last year at a starting price of Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom), however, it hasn’t been able to achieve the success Bajaj would have expected. The reason is largely due to the ongoing pandemic and the shortage in parts caused by the same.

Design & Features

Design of Chetak has a retro appeal harking back to its roots by adopting design cues from the iconic Chetak scooter. Highlights of its design comprise a horseshoe-shaped LED headlight cluster and turn indicators with sequential blinking. The body features sheet metal panels that provide smooth flowing lines. As far as features are concerned, it comes with a fully digital instrument console compatible with Bluetooth connectivity.

Other features on offer include regenerative braking, reverse assist mode, and an onboard Intelligent Battery Management System (IBMS) to control charge and discharge seamlessly. Chetak Electric is offered in two trims- Urbane and Premium, the latter demands a premium of Rs 5,000.

The Premium variant gets a metallic paint scheme along with metallic accented wheels and a front disc brake. The base Urbane trim gets drum brakes on both ends and wears non-metallic colours.

Specifications

Talking of specifications, the powertrain of Chetak features a 3kWh IP67 rated lithium-ion battery pack that supplies energy to an electric motor. This motor is rated to provide a peak power of 4.1kW and a continuous supply of 3.8kW along with 16 Nm of torque. It is offered in two ride modes- Eco and Sport. The former mode can return a maximum range of 95 km while the latter can return a maximum range of 85km on a single charge.

Battery can be rejuvenated from 0 to cent percent within five hours and it is claimed to last about 70,000km before a replacement is needed. Bajaj offers an attractive warranty period of three years/50,000 km for Chetak electric. The electric scooter competes against the likes of Ather 450X, Okinawa i-Praise and TVS i-Qube.