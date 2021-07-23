Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Now Launched In 6 Cities Across 2 States

Plans are on to open bookings of the Bajaj Chetak e-scooter in 22 new cities by the end of 2021 and in 40 cities by Mar 2022

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter, launched in India in January 2020, was exclusively on sale in Pune and Bangalore. The company has now started to launch the e-scooter in new cities. On July 16, 2021 bookings opened in Nagpur at a down payment of Rs 2,000, while now buyers in three more cities of Mysore, Mangalore, and Aurangabad can place their bookings for the Bajaj Chetak.

Earlier this year in April, Bajaj Auto had also announced plans to enter Chennai and Hyderabad but there hasn’t been any further announcement as on date. As of now, Chetak is on sale in 6 cities across 2 states of India.

One of the reasons for this phased launch in various cities is due to the ongoing pandemic situation in the country. This has caused multiple lockdowns being announced by various state governments which has impaired supply chain as well as affected production.

Chetak Variants

Bajaj Chetak is offered in two variants of Urbane and Premium priced at Rs 1.42 lakh and Rs 1.44 lakh, respectively. Chetak Premium variant is available in four colours of Indigo Metallic, Velutto Rosso, Brooklyn Black and Hazelnut, while Chetak Urbane variant gets two colours of Cyber White and Citrus Rush.

Bajaj Chetak receives a steel frame. It gets an indicator mounted front apron, oval shape headlamp and a flat seat. Its on board features also include a storage compartment, pillion grab handle and flat foot board along with a digital instrument cluster, all LED lighting and blacked out 12 inch alloy wheels.

An arch rival to the TVS iQube and the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak e-scooter will also soon face added competition from the new Ola e-scooter. The Chetak is available for registration on the company’s official website.

Bajaj Chetak Riding Modes

Bajaj Chetak gets its power via a 3.8 kW motor with a IP67 lithium battery pack that generates 4.08 kW peak power. It is offered in two modes of Eco and Sport. In Eco mode, performance of the vehicle is optimized and is able to achieve a range of 90 km while in Sport mode, faster acceleration is possible which affects driving range. The battery pack gets charged in 5 hours via a conventional power socket.

Suspension is via link fork in the front and mono shock at the rear and disc brake in the front and drum brake at the rear with combined braking system for improved braking performance. The battery will last upto 70,000 kms, provided the battery is maintained well. The company also offers warranty of 3 years or 50,000 kms (whichever comes earlier).