Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Price Rs 1.54 L July 2022 – Rs 13k Increase

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter sales are on the rise – With production started at new plant, expect Chetak sales to increase further

Bajaj Auto Limited brought back the iconic Chetak scooter, this time in an electric avatar in October 2019. Since the date of launch, the Chetak e-scooter has noted outstanding success and has clocked 14,000 unit sales to date. The company also sits on order books of over 16,000 units.

Last month, Bajaj inaugurated a new and exclusive electric vehicle manufacturing unit in Akurdi, Pune. Production has already started at the new plant. The new plant is set to boost production of the Chetak so as to meet this increased demand and is capable of manufacturing 5 lakh electric vehicles annually.

Bajaj Auto will be investing nearly Rs 750 crore in this new manufacturing plant which currently employs close to 11,000 people directly and indirectly. This figure could increase once Bajaj starts manufacture of EVs for Husqvarna, KTM and Gas Gas.

Bajaj Chetak Prices July 2022

At the time of launch, Bajaj Chetak was offered in two variants of Urbane and Premium. These were priced at Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.15 lakh respectively (ex-showroom) and after FAME II subsidies. As per the latest update from their website, the Urbane variant is no longer on sale. It is only the Premium variant that is on offer. Prices of Bajaj Chetak electric scooter Premium variant for July 2022 is Rs 1,54,189. Last month prices were 1,41,440. This is an increase of Rs 12,749 or 9.01%. All prices are ex-sh.

Contemporary in its styling, the Chetak is offered in colour options of Hazelnut, Velluto Russo (Red), Indigo Metallic (Blue) and Brooklyn Black. It comes in with LED headlamps, LED brake and tail lamps, a fully digital instrument cluster, tan coloured seating and disc brake. The Bajaj Chetak also receives features such as Bluetooth connectivity, app-based control, GPS navigation, keyless ignition, etc.

Bajaj Chetak EV is powered via a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 3.8kW electric motor developing 16 Nm torque at 1,400 rpm. It gets two riding modes of Eco and Sport and claims a range of 95 kms in single charge in Eco mode and upto 85 kms in Sport mode.

The battery takes upto 5 hours for a full charge. It can charge from 0 to 25 percent in an hour. Acceleration from 0-40 km/h is achieved in 3.9 seconds while top speed is at 70 km/h. Bajaj Auto offers a 3 year/50,000 km warranty on the battery pack. The Bajaj Chetak e-scooter currently competes with the Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Ola S1 Pro in its segment.

New Chetak Variant and New Electric Scooter

Noting outstanding demand for the Chetak e-scooter, Bajaj Auto Limited has plans of launching a new Chetak variant in the months ahead. They also have plans to launch more electric scooters in the low and mid-speed segments. The company is also set to introduce an electric scooter under the Husqvarna brand which will also be produced from the new plant in Chakan. It will also be exported.