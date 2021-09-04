Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Registrations Open In Chennai, Hyderabad

Bajaj Chetak competes against the likes of TVS iQube, Ather 450X and the upcoming Ola S1 and Simple One

Bajaj Auto has reopened bookings for its sole electric two-wheeler offering Chetak. The company has expanded the e-scooter’s footprints to two new cities- Chennai and Hyderabad. Registrations for Chetak have commenced for the two new places in addition to the six cities in which the electric scooter was already available.

These included Pune, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Aurangabad, Mysore and Mangalore. Interested buyers in these places can visit the brand’s official website and book the electric scooter. This requires them to authenticate themselves by filling in their contact number and then entering the OTP.

Once done, the buyer needs to fill out details such as city, dealer, variant and the colour of the scooter of his/her choice. After the selections have been filled, the detailed price break up of Chetak will be displayed on screen.

The electric scooter can be booked at a token amount of Rs 2,000. It is to be noted that there only a limited number of Chetak on offer. Bookings will be closed after that.

Chetak Powertrain Specs

Getting into specifications, Chetak electric scooter is powered by a 3.8kW electric motor that delivers a peak output of 5.4 bhp and 16.2 Nm of torque. The motor is fed energy from a 3kWh IP67 rated lithium-ion battery which offers a maximum range of up to 90 kms (in Eco mode) on a single charge. It takes 5 hours for the battery to get fully charged from 0-100 percent. The powertrain is available in two modes- Sport and Eco.

Features, Variants on offer

Bajaj has equipped the e-scooter with many innovative features including a reverse assist mode, regenerative braking and an onboard Intelligent Battery Management System (IBMS) to control charge and discharge seamlessly. Further, it gets modern amenities such as LED lighting, a USB charging port and a fully digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

Chetak is offered in two variants- Urban and Premium. Price starts from Rs 1.41 lakh, ex-sh Pune (FAME price). It is available in a total of six colour options including pink, blue, black, red, yellow and white. Bajaj is hoping to expand the presence of Chetak by making it accessible in over 20 locations across India by next year.

Newer Arrivals

The Chakan-based two-wheeler manufacturer seems to be losing out to newbies in the electric mobility space. New electric scooters from Ola Electric, Simple Energy and Ather Energy are more premium offerings with better performance and range which are offered at similar or lower prices. Hence, Bajaj has its work cut out to iron out its limitations.