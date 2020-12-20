Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Sales Cross 800 Units In 3 Months

April to November 2020 sales of the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter stood at 1,122 units

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has been seeing steady sales particularly over the last three months. Launched in India in January 2020, just two months prior to the lockdown being announced in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bajaj Chetak managed to reach a tally of over 1000+ units at the end of October 2020.

In the past three months, sales have been consistent over 250+ units. Sales which had started off at 21 units in January and 100 units and 91 units in February and March respectively dipped to 0 units in the three months that followed only to pick up again in July 2020 with 10 units sold.

The three months of September-November have brought in better sales for the Bajaj Chetak above the 250 unit mark. September sales were at 288 units while October and November sales stood at 254 and 264 units respectively.

Bajaj Chetak Vs TVS iQube Sales

Its sole competitor in the electric scooter segment is the TVS iQube. While sales of the Chetak stood at a tally of 810 units in the Sept-Nov period, iQube sales have been at only 138 units while not even managing to cross the 100 unit mark each month. The Bajaj Chetak and the TVS iQube are the only two electric scooters on sale in India by mainstream manufacturers. However, why does one do so much better than the other is a reason for analysis.

Month Bajaj Chetak TVS iQube Sep 288 7 Oct 258 32 Nov 264 99 Total 810 138

For starters, the Bajaj Chetak is on sale via 5 dealerships in Pune and 13 in Bengaluru. The TVS iQube is only retailed through 10 dealerships in Bengaluru. This being the case, the Chetak has a higher reach while its retro styling has also found better acceptability by buyers in the country.

Specs

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter, under the Bajaj Urbanite brand is offered in two variants, Urbane and Premium and priced at Rs.1 lakh and Rs.1.15 lakh respectively. It gets old school styling borrowing inspiration from the Vespa scooter. Features include LED lights at the front and rear, alloy wheels, keyless ignition, a fully digital instrument console and smartphone connectivity.

This feature uses Internet Of Things to alert the owner in the event of any sort of tampering to the scooter or if it has not been properly charged. The owner can also check scooter location, change status and balance range with this feature.

Bajaj Chetak electric is powered by a 3 kWh, IP67 rated battery pack offering 4kW power and 3.8 kW continuous power along with 16 Nm torque. It is offered in two ride modes of Sport and Eco with range of 95 km in Eco and 85 km in Sport. Battery charging can be done from 0 to 100 percent in 5 hours via a conventional 5A power socket. Fast charging is not on offer.

Bajaj also offers a 3 year or 50,000 km warranty with the Chetak which also includes the battery. Battery life is claimed at 70,000 kms with service interval set at 12,000 kms or 1 year.