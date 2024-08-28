Bajaj Chetak Sales Tripled In Last 12 Months YoY – Rs 8k Price Cut Incoming

Currently the #3 best-selling electric scooter in India, Bajaj Chetak is expected to come with a price cut, sweetening the deal further

Among the popular electric scooters in India, Bajaj Chetak is among the best-selling one. Indian electric scooter buyers have embraced Chetak’s retro design and trust factor associated with Bajaj brand. Numbers reflect the success story of Chetak as sales have tripled when compared to last year’s stats. Let’s break the numbers further.

Bajaj Chetak Sales Tripled

Within last year, Bajaj has improved its sales prospects significantly, when it comes to the Chetak electric scooters. This is one of the notable glow-ups in electric scooter sales and signifies the increasing desirability of Chetak electric scooter brand.

Within the last year, Chetak has outperformed its sales numbers from a year ago considerably. From August 2023 to July 2024, Bajaj has sold as many as 1,51,308 units of Chetak electric scooters. When compared to the 52,169 units sold between August 2022 to July 2023, there was a 190.03% YoY growth with a volume gain of 99,139 units.

Average monthly Bajaj Chetak sales between August 2023 and July 2024 was 12,609 units, which is almost 3 times higher (2.9 times to be precise) than the 4,347 units average monthly sales between August 2022 and July 2023. The difference between average monthly sales YoY is 8,262 units per month.

As seen in the table above, Bajaj Chetak sales peaked at an all-time high last month in July 2024. With 20,114 units sold last month, Bajaj Chetak registered a massive 344% YoY growth over 4,528 units sold in July 2023. Which is close to 5X growth in sales, clocking a volume gain of 15,586 units YoY.

Other notable outcomes can be seen in February 2024, where sales growth YoY touched an astounding 417%. The 13,620 units sold that month was more than 5X the sales clocked in preceding year with 2,634 units sold and there was a volume gain of 10,986 units that month.

Rs 8k Price Cut With Chetak

A recent report suggests that Bajaj Chetak scooter range is set to receive a major rejig in the coming months. This update will ensure that there are significant changes to battery cells inside the pack, unlocking more range on a single charge than before. Battery capacity, however, will remain the same.

The variant names of Chetak scooters, Urbane and Premium, will reportedly get a reboot to 3202 and 3201, respectively. Similar to what we saw with the Chetak 2901 Edition. Apart from this rejig in names and battery cells, there is a significant price cut expected too. Speculations suggest a Rs 8,000 slashed off the current Ex-sh prices.