Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube Electric Scooter Sales May 2021

TVS iQube is currently priced at Rs 1.01 lakh whereas prices for Bajaj Chetak start from Rs 1.4 lakhs onward (all prices ex-showroom)

Despite the emergence of multiple options, especially in the two-wheeler space, the electric mobility segment is still at a nascent stage in the Indian market. This has mainly got to do with lack of charging infrastructure and high initial cost of electric vehicles in the country. These barriers will hopefully be overcome in the coming few years.

While there are many newcomers in the auto industry, the EV space depends heavily on the established auto houses for customers to flock in sizable numbers. As of now, there are only two such offerings in the two-wheeler segment which are offered by mainstream manufacturers- TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak.

Chetak, iQube Sales

Sales volume of both these models has been fluctuating despite both of them carrying well-established brand names. Bajaj sold only 31 units of Chetak in May this year while TVS wasn’t able to sell a single unit of iQube during the same period. Last month, these figures stood at 508 units and 307 units respectively for Chetak and iQube, thus registering negative MoM growths of 93.90 percent and 100.00 percent.

iQube had a better start to the year with a monthly sales volume of 211 units, 203 units, and 355 units in the first three months of 2021 respectively. In comparison, Chetak has a slow beginning, with 30 units, 150 units and 90 units sold during the same period.

It must also be kept in mind that bookings of Chetak were suspended for a brief period during the early part of this year which may have led to its low sales numbers. Hence, during the first three months, sales of iQube remained higher than its immediate rival from Bajaj.

A total of 809 units of Chetak have been sold by Bajaj until now this year whereas iQube has registered a sales volume of 1,776 units this year which is cumulatively greater than 267 units for the first six months.

With improved electric mobility space, these figures are expected to see a gradual increase in the coming future. Further, modified FAME II norms have increased subsidies on offer for electric two-wheeler consumers which may boost sales in this space.

iQube, Chetak Specs

iQube is powered by a 2.25kWh battery pack that feeds energy to a 4.4kW hub-mounted BLDC motor. This powertrain is good enough to return a claimed range of 75km with a top speed claimed of 40kmph in Eco mode and 78kmph in Sport mode. This setup delivers a torque out of 140 Nm.

On the other hand, Chetak features a 3kWh IP67 rated lithium-ion battery pack paired with an electric motor which returns a peak output of 4kW and 16 Nm. It provides a single-charge range of 95km and 85km on Eco and Sport modes respectively.