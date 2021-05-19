Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Posts Highest Ever Sales, Beats TVS iQube – April 2021

Both Chetak and iQube will soon be available in multiple cities pan India

While there are many electric two wheeler brands in the market, Chetak and iQube are the only ones from mainstream manufacturers. Sales numbers are still relatively small, as compared to that of petrol powered two wheelers.

But that could change soon, as both Bajaj and TVS have planned to expand their presence in more cities in the country. Chetak is currently available in Pune and Bengaluru, whereas iQube has presence in Bengaluru and Delhi.

Chetak vs. iQube sales April 2021

Bajaj appears to have resolved the problems related to shortage of imported components for Chetak. It’s evident in April sales that have zoomed a whopping 464.44% MoM. A total of 508 units were sold in April, as compared to 90 units in March. With this, Chetak has taken the lead over iQube. In earlier months, iQube used to be ahead.

As Chetak’s production was affected due to short supply of components, iQube had taken the lead since December last year. It had maintained the lead till March 2021. In April, iQube sales were 307 units. MoM sales growth is down by -13.52%, as compared to 355 units sold in March.

Chetak vs. iQube sales Jan-April 2021

If we look at the first four months of this year, iQube still has the lead in terms of overall sales. Total sales of iQube in Jan-April period is 1,076 units, as compared to 778 units of Chetak. If Chetak maintains the momentum it has in April, it could be ahead of iQube by year end in overall sales.

If we compare the two scooters, it’s easy to see that they offer matching features. Both scooters have a classic, elegant design, which would appeal to most people. Both scooters get their power from IP67 rated water and dust resistant lithium-ion batteries. The battery warranty of 50k km / 3 years is also the same for both scooters.

For folks who are looking for longer range, their first choice could be Chetak. That’s because Chetak offers 95 km in Eco mode, as compared to 75 km of iQube. However, iQube has top speed of 78 kmph as compared to Chetak’s 70 kmph (Approx. based on user reviews).

It remains to be seen who will emerge a winner in the long term. A lot will depend on how rapidly the expansion plans are executed, reliability of after sales service and availability of charging stations. By end of this fiscal, TVS has plans to launch iQube in 20 new cities. Bajaj has an even more aggressive plan to expand operations to 30 new cities.