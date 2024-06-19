Bajaj CNG Bike To Launch On 5th July By Nitin Gadkari – First Official Teaser

Upcoming Bajaj CNG bike will have both CNG and petrol tanks, making it relevant for the entire country and export markets as well

One of the most anticipated two-wheeler launches this year is the Bajaj CNG bike. It can go on sale as the ‘Bruzer’, although various other names have been trademarked by Bajaj over the last twelve months. Bajaj CNG bike launch event will be hosted by Rajiv Bajaj, MD Bajaj Group, while the motorcycle will be launched by Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways.

Bajaj CNG bike – What to expect?

The Bajaj CNG bike will be creating history. It will be the first of its kind, mass produced bike in the world to have both CNG and petrol fuel options. Depending on their needs, users will be able to seamlessly switch between the two fuel options.

Earlier, leaked blueprints had revealed that the CNG tank is integrated into the motorcycle’s structure. This setup provides added protection to the CNG tank. It will ensure that the bike can easily handle a wide variety of no-road environments, without the risk of any leaks. With the CNG tank fully enclosed, the risk of unfavourable outcomes will be reduced in case of a crash.

The petrol tank will be mounted in its standard position. Petrol fuel tank capacity will be the same as that of a similar sized petrol-only bike. How much fuel the CNG tank will carry is yet to be revealed. Around 2-3 kgs seems like a fair guess. Anything bigger will be difficult to fit inside the motorcycle’s structure. Moreover, a bigger CNG tank will increase the bike’s weight and create higher risks in case of a leakage.

Bajaj CNG bike – Expected savings

It is expected that Bajaj CNG bike will help reduce running costs. Even if there is no significant difference in mileage, CNG is cheaper than petrol across India. For example, CNG prices in Delhi are close to Rs 75 per kg. In comparison, petrol prices are close to Rs 95 in Delhi. That’s savings of Rs 20 per litre, assuming no major difference in mileage of the two fuels.

When calculated on a monthly or yearly basis, the overall savings will be a significant amount. The savings will be even higher for folks who ride extensively every day. CNG is also environmentally friendly, as emissions are less in comparison to petrol.

Bajaj CNG bike engine

To ensure it has the same performance as entry-level 100cc-110cc commuter motorcycles, the Bajaj CNG bike will need a higher capacity engine. A 125cc engine seems suitable for Bajaj’s CNG bike. Bajaj already has 125cc engines in use with CT 125X and Pulsar 125 range. It is likely that the engine has undergone some tweaks to accommodate the dual fuel system of CNG and petrol.