Bajaj CNG Motorcycle Detailed In New Spy Shots – No 1 Mileage Bike?

Key USPs for Bajaj upcoming CNG bike include its robust performance, reduced running costs and off-road capabilities

Over the years, Bajaj has achieved several milestones. It includes launching India’s first green CNG three-wheeler and the performance-oriented Pulsar bikes. Bajaj is set to make history once again, as it prepares to launch the world’s first CNG motorcycle.

Bajaj CNG bike launch on 5th July – What to expect?

To ensure it can serve the needs of a wide segment of users, Bajaj CNG bike will focus on both performance and fuel cost savings. CNG is cheaper than petrol, something that will reduce running costs of the bike. To ensure optimal performance, Bajaj is expected to use a 125cc engine for its CNG bike. It is to note that Bajaj has plans to launch multiple CNG bikes by 2025. The first of these could be the 125cc model.

Test mules spotted earlier had revealed that at least two models are close to production stage. One of these appears to be a regular commuter bike, whereas the other was seen with off-road equipment such as knuckle guards and fork gaiters. It is possible that two or more variants could be introduced on the launch day. The variants could also be designed based on the target audience such as urban and rural demographics.

CNG + Petrol to add convenience

In view of the size and safety aspects, only a small CNG tank would be suitable for a motorcycle. Bajaj CNG bike blueprints have revealed that the CNG tank is safely enclosed within the structure of the bike. Due to this, the CNG fuel tank will have limited fuel carrying capacity.

As a regular petrol tank will also be available, users won’t have to face the prospect of running out of fuel. CNG + Petrol is also relevant in the current setup where the number of CNG fuel stations are relatively fewer in comparison to the regular petrol/diesel fuel pumps. Mileage of Bajaj CNG Motorcycle is likely to be very high, possibly making it the No 1 mileage bike of India.

Bajaj CNG bike price

It is apparent that significant efforts and resources have gone into the design and development of Bajaj CNG bike. However, one can still expect a competitive pricing policy. As it will be an entirely unique and new offering, some sections of consumers may have hesitations. Launching the CNG bike at a premium can prompt many consumers to stick with the regular petrol-only bikes. It is likely that an attractive, limited period initial offer price will be announced for Bajaj CNG bike.

To make it stand out and position it as a VFM product, Bajaj can also introduce some best-in-class or segment-first features with its CNG bike. Being the world’s first dual-fuel two-wheeler, Bajaj CNG bike deserves some special attention. For complete peace of mind of customers, Bajaj may also offer a longer warranty package. There can be various other surprises that will be revealed only on 5th July.