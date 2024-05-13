Bajaj CNG Motorcycle Will Save 50% In Fuel Cost Vs Petrol Bike – New Spy Shots

Bajaj will launch the world’s first CNG motorcycle on 18th June 2024 – New details have leaked before launch

Bajaj Auto Limited is poised to revolutionize the motorcycle industry as the first-ever manufacturer to unveil a CNG-powered bike. Scheduled for its debut on June 18, 2024, this innovative commuter, potentially named ‘Bruzer,’ will carve its niche in the 100-125cc category.

Bajaj CNG Motorcycle Spied Again

Bajaj CNG bike promises to captivate an entirely new consumer base with its commitment to lower operational costs and enhanced fuel efficiency compared to its petrol counterparts. Recent spy shots of the forthcoming Bajaj CNG bike offer insights into its features.

The commuter bike, boasting an upright riding posture, flaunts a unified seat, a single-piece handlebar with hand guards, and mid-positioned foot pegs. Equipped with LED headlights, bulb indicators, a singular grab rail at the rear, engine-side leg guards for safety, and a sleek black exhaust, it also showcases a fully digital instrument cluster.

The CNG tank ingeniously fits within the double cradle frame, while provisions for an auxiliary petrol tank ensure continuity in case of CNG depletion. It is fitted with telescopic fork and monoshock suspension systems, while braking prowess is provided by drum and disc brakes complemented by single-channel ABS.

2 Variants Spied

Spy shots reveal two distinct variants: one exuding premium touches like a compact windscreen and sleek mirror stems, while the other adopts a rugged demeanour reminiscent of its petrol-powered sibling, the Bajaj CT125X, with added protective elements such as handguards and a sump guard. Notably, both iterations feature a streamlined exhaust design and conventional alloy wheels.

Bajaj CNG motorcycle will come with dual-fuel adaptability, accommodating both CNG as the primary fuel source and an auxiliary petrol tank for contingency refuelling. A switch knob, anticipated to be positioned near the rider’s left leg, facilitates seamless toggling between the two fuels, ensuring uninterrupted riding experiences.

World’s First CNG Motorcycle – Emissions, Fuel Cost Features

The CNG motorcycle delivers a remarkable 50% reduction in CO2 emissions, a staggering 75% decrease in carbon monoxide emissions, and nearly 90% less non-methane hydrocarbons. Additionally, this pioneering CNG motorcycle is projected to slash fuel and operational expenses by an impressive 55-65%.

With an estimated price tag of approximately Rs 80k-90k (ex-showroom), the new Bajaj CNG bike will stand unrivalled. However, within the same price bracket, it will compete against formidable contenders like the Hero Splendor Plus, TVS Radeon, Honda Shine 100, and Bajaj Platina 110. Initially, Bajaj aims to sell about 20k bikes a month. By next year, they will have 5-6 new CNG motorcycles on sale.

