Bajaj CNG – Petrol Bike Switch And Engine Teased Ahead Of Launch

As CNG is less performance oriented, upcoming Bajaj CNG bike with a probable 125cc engine is likely to perform close to a 100cc engine

India is the world’s largest 2W and 3W vehicle market and is vastly dominated by budget commuter offerings. That said, this segment has been kind of stagnant with mechanical upgrades. So, OEMs are resorting to making these vehicles more feature loaded and gimmicky to draw buyers and establish relevance.

Bajaj CNG Bike Switch

However, Bajaj Auto is taking a different route and is chasing the all-important higher mileage (fuel efficiency) and lower running costs. Say Namaste to world’s first CNG motorcycle that will launch on 5th July, 2024 in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Indian Government.

Since this is a world’s first genre, Bajaj intends to play it safe by making a more rounded product, intersecting with many sub-stratums. Bajaj CNG bike is a premium motorcycle that is on par with other 125cc offerings. On top of it, it is an ADV-inspired design to appeal to that audience as well.

As seen in the spy shots, there is a stubby fuel tank that should house around 5L of petrol and we can see a long seat that almost extends across the bike’s wheelbase. The CNG tank is supposedly housed beneath this long seat and should carry a decent amount (say, 4kg to 5kg worth of CNG).

Combined, CNG and petrol fuels should enable around the same tank range of a conventional 125cc commuter motorcycle. It has muscular tank shrouds highlighted in silver that also extends to the bike’s headlights housing.

Round headlight lends a classic appeal and adding a premium quotient (in commuter segment) are handlebar braces, knuckle guards and front disc brakes. The overall seating and layout should feel ADV-like and Bajaj is offering higher ground clearance as well.

What to expect?

Other interesting elements are a large side body panel, stylish and muscular belly pan, split 5-spoke design alloy wheels, a rather functional grab rail for pillions, ribbed seat, conventional RSU telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock setup, a tyre hugger and an extensive range of colours.

Where powertrain is concerned, Bajaj is likely to go with a 125cc engine. Considering CNG is less performant than petrol, we should expect Bajaj CNG bike to perform similarly to a 100cc bike, but yield significantly better mileage (fuel efficiency) and lower running costs. Will this touch the 100 km/kg golden figure? Only time will tell.

1 of 4

Also read – Bajaj new Dominar under development