Bajaj CT100 Launched With 8 New Features – Price Rs 46k, First Look

The entry level Bajaj CT100 KS / kick start; is priced at Rs.46,432

Bajaj Auto Limited recently increased prices of the CT100. The Alloy variant is now priced at Rs.44,122 while the electric start variant carries a new price tag of Rs.51,802. The company also gears up for the festive season with a new Kadak version of this CT100 motorcycle which is priced at Rs.46,432. This Kadak version gets 3 new colours of Gloss Ebony Black, Matte Olive Green, and Gloss Flame Red and 8 new features.

8 New Features

– Front Fork Suspension Bellows

– Rubber Tank Pads

– Fuel Meter

– Handlebar with cross tube

– Thicker and Flatter Seat

– Enlarged Grab

– Flexible & Clear-lens Indicators

– Extended Mirror Boot

Bajaj Kadak CT100

Feature updates on the Bajaj CT100, enhances both its looks and performance. It gets new tagline – ‘Sadak pe Kadak’; meaning strong on the road. It receives front fork suspension bellows for added style along with rubber tank pads for more rider comforts. The handlebars get cross tubes for better riding stability and the seat is thicker and flatter for more comfort on challenging road conditions.

The feature updates on the CT100 also include a larger grab handle for the pillion rider, flexible and clear lens indicators that prevent breaking from minor impact and an extended mirror boot. Below is detailed first look video of the 2020 Bajaj CT100 BS6 with all the new features. Video is credit to Vlogger Shubham.

Bajaj CT100 with these feature and colour updates is available at all company dealerships across the country. The CT100 is a strong seller in the company lineup with over 68 lakh motorcycles sold to date. The CT100 is regaled for its outstanding looks and high level of fuel efficiency which makes this motorcycle a high value for money product.

Bajaj CT100 Sales

In September 2020, Bajaj CT100 was third on the list in terms of popularity after the Bajaj Pulsar and Platina. Sales in the past month stood at 45,105 units and were a notable increase as compared to sales of 34,863 units sold in August 2020. The Bajaj CT100 is also popular in global markets with exports in the past month at close to 14,000 units.

The BS6 compliant Bajaj CT100 is powered by a 99.27 air cooled, single cylinder engine offering 8.1 hp power at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm torque at 4,500 rpm. It is capable of a top speed of over 90 km/h and commands a high level of fuel efficiency with an ARAI tested mileage of 90 km/l, under ideal conditions. However, when taking into account real world conditions, this motorcycle returns 60 km/l in city limits going up to 75 km/l on the highway leading to an average fuel efficiency of 67 km/l.