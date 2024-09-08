Bajaj Dominar 125 Likely To Be The Name Of Upcoming Bike – New Spy Shots

When launched, upcoming Bajaj Dominar 125 spied could boast best-in-class performance, acing Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125

Bajaj Auto has a very successful sub-brand on sale in the form of Pulsar. Not only in India, Pulsar range has also seen great reception in global markets. Boosting the appeal of its flagship Dominar sub-brand ahead of the festive season, Bajaj is testing a new motorcycle speculated to get a 125cc engine.

Upcoming Bajaj Dominar 125 Spied

As per our sources, this motorcycle might be called Bajaj Dominar 125, expanding the Dominar sub-brand and expanding 125cc motorcycle portfolio. Recent spy shots of this upcoming motorcycle give us a closer look. Latest spy shots of the Bajaj Dominar 125 are credited to automotive enthusiast Aman Kharat.

Pulsar has been a best-seller in premium commuter motorcycle and high-performance single-cylinder motorcycle segments. Pulsar is also Bajaj’s best-selling sub-brands as well. Within the Pulsar sub-brand, it is the 125cc offerings that top company’s sales charts every single month. Dominar lineup, however, is nowhere as popular.

So, it is only logical for Bajaj to expand its 125cc portfolio with Dominar name. That is exactly what Bajaj seems to be doing. As suggested by our sources, the upcoming Bajaj 125cc motorcycle, speculated to be a Pulsar N125, might be called Dominar 125 up on launch. It will take on the likes of Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.

Currently, Bajaj offers Pulsar 125 (Classic) and Pulsar NS125. The new Dominar 125 will be positioned above NS125 with more features to rival the TVS Raider 125. It needs to have the design and road presence of Hero Xtreme 125R, which is gaining popularity. Looking at the spy shots, Bajaj seems to have got the design right.

We can see a muscular-looking sporty motorcycle with a lot of attitude. There is a split seat setup, a conventional single-piece grab rail and a tyre hugger. Fuel tank looks neatly contoured with muscular tank shrouds. Previous spy shots show a new LED headlight setup with halogen turn indicators all around.

Front suspension looks beefy and Bajaj might be offering fork covers, similar to what we saw with Freedom 125. Alloy wheels look identical to what we saw with the Pulsar P150 (RIP). Other notable elements include rear mono-shock suspension setup, an underbelly exhaust and a fully digital instrument cluster.

What features can we expect?

We hope this instrument cluster offers turn-by-turn navigation to better position itself against TVS Raider 125. ORVMs look large and there is a disc brake at the front. Sadly, the rear gets drum brakes only. There is a possibility of Bajaj offering single-channel ABS as well.

Powertrain-wise, Bajaj will offer competitive performance as per the segment. Upcoming Bajaj Dominar 125 might boast best-in-class performance metrics, positioning itself at the top of its segment. Considering the test mule sighting frequency, one can speculate that the company might launch it by 2024 end.

