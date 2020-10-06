Bajaj Dominar 250 Price Hike Oct 2020 – Here’s How Much it Costs Now

This is the second time that Bajaj has increased the prices of its quarter-litre tourer motorcycle

Bajaj Auto launched the Dominar 250 earlier in March this year, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit us. The bike met decent with a response, however, the manufacturer had to increase its prices six months later in September. The tourer motorcycle was launched at a price of Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

After its first price hike of Rs 4,090, the price stood at Rs 1,64,090. Now, after the latest price hike of Rs 1,625, its effective price now stands at Rs 1,65,715. (All prices are ex-showroom). This is the second price hike after the introduction of the quarter-litre motorcycle.

Dominar 250 & Dominar 400- similar in design

Bajaj launched a smaller displacement Dominar to make the touring bike more accessible to masses. The Dominar 250 borrows similar styling elements as its elder sibling- Dominar 400. Even its dimensions are similar to the 400cc tourer. It is 2156mm long, 836mm wide and 1112mm tall. It gets a wheelbase of 1453mm and a ground clearance of 157mm.

Features on offer

It tips the weighing scale at 180 kg which is about 7 kg lighter than its older sibling. The Dominar 250 gets two colour options- Vine Black and Canyon Red. It stands on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped by 100/80-17″ and 130/70-17″ tubeless tyres at front and rear respectively. It is built on a beam type perimeter frame where suspension duties are carried out by telescopic USD forks at front and multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox at rear.

On board features include a fully digital instrument cluster with essential readouts such as odometer, speedometer, tachometer, etc. It also gets LED headlamps, LED tail lights, twin-barrel exhaust and dual-channel ABS among many more. It gets a fuel tank of a capacity of 13 litres.

Powertrain

Bajaj Dominar 250 borrows its engine from KTM Duke 250. This means it derives its power from a 249cc liquid-cooled, single cylinder, DOHC motor which churns out 26.6bhp at 8,500rpm and 23.5Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox which features a slipper clutch assist. It takes 10.5 seconds to breach the 100 kmph mark while it can achieve a top speed of 132 kmph.

Its elder sibling- Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine which produces 39.4 bhp and 35 Nm of torque. This is the same unit which powers the KTM Duke 390 and RC 390. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox.