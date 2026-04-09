Bajaj Dominar 350cc Launched – Rs 40k Cheaper, Same Features

Apart from the lower displacement engine, there are no other changes to the new Dominar 400

To ensure buyers benefit from the lower 18% GST rate, Bajaj will soon launch the Dominar 400 with a 349cc engine. In its current format, the Dominar 400 utilizes a 373.3 cc engine. Due to this, the applicable GST rate is much higher at 40%. Ahead of the new Dominar 400’s launch, dispatches to dealerships have commenced. Let’s check out more details about the new Dominar 400.

Dominar 400 (350cc) – Price, Performance

If we look at the current Dominar 400 model, the starting price is quoted at Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the new 350cc version is priced at Rs 1,99,998 (ex-showroom), as per dealer sources. That means buyers can save Rs 40,000, which is quite significant, around a 17% drop in ex-showroom price. This is largely due to the lower 18% GST rate applicable on bikes under 350cc.

While a lower displacement engine has been used, there is no change in the name of Dominar 400. This approach will help preserve the brand value and avoid any unnecessary confusion among potential buyers. Continuing with the same name is also justifiable since the performance of the 350cc Dominar is largely the same as the current 373cc version.

While official specs are yet to be announced, leaked info reveals approx. 39 PS and 33.2 Nm for the new 350cc Dominar. In comparison, the existing model generates 40 PS and 35 Nm of torque. As is evident, the power output is largely the same as earlier. Even the drop in torque output is marginal and unlikely to have any major difference in performance in real-world conditions.

To reduce displacement, it is reported that the stroke length has been reduced from 60 mm to 56.1 mm. The bore stays the same as earlier at 89 mm. This approach helps avoid making any complex and expensive tweaks to the engine. Even the exhaust note of the new 350cc Dominar is largely identical to that of the current model. Below is the detailed first look, of the new Bajaj Dominar 350cc, thanks to Machine Rules.

No change in features

Apart from the engine tweak, there are no other changes to the new 350cc Dominar 400. All the essential and premium features have been carried over. The bike utilizes a beam type perimeter frame, integrated with 43 mm USD forks and a multistep adjustable monoshock unit with Nitrox at the rear. Front and rear travel is 135 mm and 110 mm, respectively.

New 350cc Dominar 400 has 17-inch wheels at both ends, wrapped in 110/R70 front and 150/R60 rear tubeless tyres. Braking setup comprises 320 mm and 230 mm discs at the front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. Dominar 400 has an LED headlamp, traction control and 4 ride modes of Road, Rain, Sport and Off-road. The bike has a bonded colour digital instrument console, which displays a range of information.

Along with the new Dominar 400, Bajaj will also introduce the 350cc version of the Pulsar NS400Z. 350cc versions of KTM 390 bikes will also be launched soon. Bajaj has already introduced the 350cc versions of Triumph 400 range.