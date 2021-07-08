Bajaj Dominar 400 Touring Version Spied Inside Company Plant In Pune

Bajaj recently announced a huge price cut for the Dominar 250 Range – No such announcement for Dominar 400

Bajaj, like most other auto manufacturers, is currently on a spree to increase prices of its products. After recently hiking the prices of the Pulsar range of motorcycles, the homegrown bikemaker has now updated the prices of its Dominar 250. But instead of increasing, they have reduced the price by as much as Rs 17k approx.

Dominar Revised Prices

This is the third price revision that Dominar 250 has recorded this year after the first increment in January. After the last price revision, Dominar 250 and Dominar 400 were available at Rs 1.70 lakh and Rs 2.02 lakh respectively (both prices ex-showroom). Now after the price reduction of Dominar 250, its price is now slashed to 1.54 lakh. No such luck if you are planning to buy Dominar 400.

Apart from the change in price, there have been no changes as far as design or performance is concerned. What has changed is that the number of colour options on offer has now reduced to 2, instead of 4 for the Dominar 250. D250 is now only offered with Red or Black colours.

Dominar 400 Touring Edition

Latest spy shots shared by IamaBiker show the Dominar 400 updated with touring accessories. These spy shots were clicked inside Bajaj Auto’s Pune plant where they also have a test track. As per these spy photos, Dominar 400 will get larger flyscreen, knuckle guards finished in body colour while upper part which is bolted on, is finished in same black plastic as the flyscreen.

It is likely that these are optional additions that Bajaj is planning to launch for their customers. If that is the case, it is likely that existing buyers of both Dominar 250 and Dominar 400 will be able to install these. If Bajaj is planning to launch this as a special Dominar Touring edition, than these accessories will be exclusive to this edition only.

Mechanical Specs

Moving to specifications, Dominar 400 is powered by the same 373.3cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine that also powers KTM 390 range of motorcycles. This motor kicks out 39.4 bhp at 8,650rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm while being paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

Dominar 250, on the other hand, shares its powertrain with KTM 250 and Husqvarna 250 series of motorcycles. This 248cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled unit is capable of generating 26.6 bhp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 23.5Nm at 6,500rpmThis motor is also mated to the same 6-speed gearbox as its 400cc sibling.

Both motorcycles also share the same beam type perimeter frame, however, suspension setup is slightly different. While Dominar 250 uses telescopic forks at front, Dominar 400 gets USD forks at front from the KTM range. Rear suspension of both models comprise a mono-shock unit. Stopping duties on both bikes are handled by disc brakes on both wheels assisted by dual-channel ABS as standard. Bajaj also recently updated the prices of its Pulsar range of motorcycles.

