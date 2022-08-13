Bajaj Dominar 400 Vs New Honda CB300F Vs KTM Duke 250 – Specs, Prices

Honda’s CB300F displaces around 7.52cc more than CB300R but makes 7.3 bhp and 1.9 Nm less

We saw the Honda CB300F launch in India after a long tease from the company building up incredible hype. Motorcycling enthusiasts were expecting it to be the Forza 350 maxi scooter. But what we got was the CB300F which is sold exclusively from Honda Big Wing premium dealerships across India.

But looking at the product, it does come off as a little uninspiring. Okay, very uninspiring. It looks like a generic motorcycle from Honda with a gold USD fork at its front. Honda India has stuck to the “Just Fit Fun Gear” concept philosophy while designing CB300F. If you think that it didn’t make any sense, ask Honda because that’s exactly their official statement.

Even the presenter once mentioned it as CB300R in confusion. That’s exactly the theme with this launch, confusion. Especially with the Rs. 2.26 lakh (ex-sh). Honda CB300F is dubbed as an “Advanced Street Fighter”. So, let’s see how advanced it is when compared to bikes with similar pricing.

Honda CB300F Vs Bajaj Dominar 400

Dominar 400 is around Rs. 4,000 cheaper than CB300F and offers incredible bang for your buck. Dominar 400 gets mostly everything that CB300F offers and packs a fire-breathing 373 cc engine from KTM 390. Similarities between CB300F and Dominar 400 include, LED lighting, slipper clutch, 6-speed gearbox, 4V head, Dual-channel ABS, USD front forks, digital instrument cluster, 110/70-17 tyre at front, and a fat 150/60-17 tyre at the rear.

CB300F gets Bluetooth connectivity with smartphone integration via an app and also traction control dubbed as Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). But Dominar strikes back with triple spark plugs, a wide range of touring-friendly accessories and a highly performant and high-speed touring-worthy engine.

Speaking of its engine, Dominar 400 makes 39.42 bhp at 8,800 RPM and 35 Nm at 6,500 RPM. Which is 15.62 bhp and almost 10 Nm more than CB300F. But where CB300F strikes back is weight. At 153 kg, it is 40 kg lighter than the thicc boi Dominar 400’s 193 kg. But owing to its power-cruiser genre, the weight and its long wheelbase offer it stability.

Honda CB300F Vs KTM 250 Duke

Well, if you think Dominar 400 is not a fair comparison because of its heft, we have KTM’s 250 Duke which is just Rs. 4,000 more expensive than CB300F which is just 16 kg heavier. It gets a 248.8 cc engine that makes 29.6 bhp at 9,000 RPM and 24 Nm at 7,500 RPM. Just like Dominar 400, 250 Duke and CB300F have LED lighting, slipper clutch, 6-speed gearbox, 4V head, Dual-channel ABS, USD front forks, digital instrument cluster, 110/70-17 tyre at front, and a fat 150/60-17 tyre at the rear as common.

Bluetooth connectivity and app integration and traction control are not offered on 250 Duke which CB300F gets. Looking at bikes in the same price segment, we also have a lot of classic bikes from Royal Enfield, Jawa and Yezdi offering scramblers and also ADVs. But as bland as it may look, Honda still has the weight advantage.

The proof of the pudding is in the taste. So, Honda might surprise us on road while it slightly disappoints on paper. Honda may have created something unique as KTM’s already light 200 Duke is 6 kg heavier than CB300F. We can only say for sure after getting our hands on it, of course.