Bajaj Dominar New Colour Options – Yellow, Orange, Black

Bajaj Dominar 250 competes against the likes of Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZS 25 and KTM 250 Duke

After introducing new colour schemes across the Pulsar range of motorcycles, Bajaj Auto has now decided to update its quarter-litre tourer with some new shades. The bikemaker has launched three new colour options to Dominar 250 to make it more attractive. All the new colour options are offered as dual-tone paint schemes.

New Colour Options on Dominar 250

From the look of the leaked images, these new colours look like shades of Orange, Yellow and Black. But they have specific names in Bajaj speak. These include Citrus Rush and Matte Silver; Sparkling Black and Matte Silver; and Racing Red and Matte Silver.

The new colour options join the existing options namely Charcoal Black and Canyon Red. Sales have been particularly slow for Dominar 250 in recent months which is why Bajaj has introduced these new colour options to the lineup to grab the attention of bike enthusiasts.

This comes almost a month later after the Chakan-based two-wheeler manufacturer decreased prices of the quarter-litre touring motorcycle by up to Rs 17k. The new prices of the bike start at Rs 1.54 lakh instead of the earlier 1.71 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

More Details

Noticeably all these three colour options offer white-coloured alloy wheels in a similar fashion to Pulsar NS 160, NS 200 and RS 200. Further, design of the alloy wheels remains identical to the existing finish in the quarter-litre motorcycle. These alloy wheel designs were also carried forward to the recently introduced Pulsar NS125.

In addition, the matte silver paint is found common to all three colour options introduced in Dominar 250. Matte silver paint acts as the base colour whereas the contrast accents are subjected to the shades chosen.

The contrasting shades of red, black or fluorescent green are found painted on the alloy wheel rims, engine cowl, front and rear fender, headlamp cowl and fuel tank. Prices of the updated Dominar 250 wrapped in these new paint schemes have not been declared. However, we expect a slight increase in prices just as the Dagger Edge Edition of Pulsar range.

Same Specs

No changes to specifications or features have been made in this new iteration of Dominar 250. It is powered by a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, four-valve engine that pumps out 26.6 bhp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 23.5Nm at 6,500rpm. This unit is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features a slipper clutch system.

Hardware configuration comprises upside-down telescopic forks at and a mono-shock at rear. Anchoring duties are handled by disc brakes on both wheels assisted by a dual-channel ABS.