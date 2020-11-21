Bajaj Dominar Records Sales Of 3,568 Units In Oct 2020 – New High

Dominar sales crosses 3,500 mark for the first time in a calendar month – Both, 250 and 400 have contributed in achieving this new high

In an encouraging development for Bajaj Auto, sales of its Dominar range have witnessed an upswing in recent months. As may be recalled, Dominar 400 was launched in 2016 whereas Dominar 250 had made its debut earlier this year in March.

Talking about Dominar 400, the company had hoped that its flagship motorcycle will emerge as a bestseller. However, sales turned out to be below expectations. Nonetheless, the company persisted with the product and introduced a number of changes to make it a more attractive option for customers. Bajaj’s patience and efforts seem to be paying off now, as Dominar 400 sales are on the rise.

Highest sales ever in October 2020

After the lockdown was lifted, Dominar 400 sales have been consistently increasing since June. A total of 1,818 units of Dominar 400 were sold in October, which is the highest monthly sales this year. From January to October, total sales are 5,681 units. This is also the highest sales since June 2019, when a total of 2,044 units were sold.

Talking about Dominar 250, the motorcycle has fared relatively better as compared to its bigger sibling. It has registered decent sales since its launch, excluding the obvious lockdown period from April to May. In October, sales were highest at 1,750 units. Cumulative sales since its launch are 7,230 units, which is higher than Dominar 400 for the same period.

2020 Dominar 250 Dominar 400 Total Jan 0 130 130 Feb 2 297 299 Mar 861 280 1,141 Apr 0 0 0 May 50 33 83 Jun 1,018 717 1,735 Jul 1,222 746 1,968 Aug 1,317 775 2,092 Sep 1,010 885 1,895 Oct 1,750 1,818 3,568 Total 7,230 5,681 12,911

Is the tide turning in favour of Dominar 400?

Although sales have improved, it is too early to comment about Dominar 400’s future prospects. Post lockdown, most two-wheeler models have registered strong sales growth. Purchase decisions delayed due to the pandemic and associated uncertainties are now being fulfilled, which is one of the key reasons for sales boost post lockdown. Things have improved on the supply side as well, which is another factor for the rise in sales numbers.

It is not certain if this rally can be sustained in the coming months. If we analyse past sales data, it is evident that sales are usually the highest during the festive season.

From December onwards, sales have a tendency to move south. We will need to watch for a few months more to understand if the recent sales boost is a passing phase or Dominar 400 is finally emerging as a preferred option among customers.

Bajaj Dominar 400 was launched at a competitive price point of Rs 1.36 lakh, but with multiple price revisions, it now retails at Rs 1.98 lakh, ex-sh. Even at this price, it remains to be one of the most VFM (value for money) motorcycles in its class. Dominar 250 primary rivals include Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Yamaha FZ-25. It has also undergone price revisions and now retails at Rs 1.66 lakh, ex-sh.