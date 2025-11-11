Bajaj Electric Motorcycles In The Works – Pulsar EV Incoming?

With versatility built in, Bajaj’s new platform will spawn multiple models including electric commuter motorcycles and premium, performance-oriented machines

Bajaj currently leads in the electric scooter segment, after registering a massive 58.5% MoM growth in October 2025. While this is a major milestone, Bajaj is already looking to further strengthen its presence in the electric two-wheeler segment. It will come via an entirely new range of electric motorcycles, based on a new, in-house platform. Let’s check out the details.

Bajaj electric motorcycle platform

For the new electric platform, Bajaj will leverage its expertise in the electric scooter and ICE motorcycle segments. Chetak is already a bestseller and brands like Pulsar, Boxer and CT are widely preferred across the globe. Once user requirements are properly understood, it becomes easier to develop a well-rounded product.

Bajaj’s new platform for its electric motorcycles is being developed as part of a “vigorous R&D push”. It’s like working proactively, in line with the evolution of electric mobility. It makes sense since the electric two-wheeler segment is currently dominated by electric scooters. In comparison, electric motorcycles contribute only around 1% to overall electric two-wheeler sales in the country.

Although Bajaj is fully committed to the development of its electric motorcycles, there is no surety on how this segment will evolve in the future. While Chetak has emerged as a bestseller, it’s challenging to predict similar outcomes for Bajaj’s new electric motorcycles. But in business, one can also be driven by the motto of high risk, high returns.

Bajaj’s approach is mature and balanced, as it primarily wants to be ready with products that can meet consumer needs in the future. Bajaj Executive Director, Rakesh Sharma, said that it’s a greater loss to not work on an opportunity than to not get the expected returns from an investment. This clearly indicates that Bajaj’s electric motorcycle project will start as an R&D-focused initiative. If the market evolves along expected lines, Bajaj can quickly scale up to launch relevant products.

More electric motorcycles incoming

Current options for customers in the electric motorcycle segment include products like Revolt RV400, Ola Roadster, Oben Rorr and Ultraviolette F77. As is evident, there are no legacy players in this segment. This could change in the future, as brands like Royal Enfield and Hero MotoCorp are working to launch their respective electric motorcycles.

With more options to explore and the trust and reliability associated with established brands, there will be greater confidence to try electric motorcycles. A similar pattern was seen in the electric scooter segment, where established brands like Bajaj and TVS have outpaced the EV startups. Hero MotoCorp has also shown strong growth, now ranked 5th in the list of best selling electric two-wheeler brands.

With its new range of electric motorcycles, Bajaj could also target export markets. Bajaj is India’s largest two-wheeler exporter with presence in 70+ markets. Locations like Europe could see good demand for electric motorcycles.