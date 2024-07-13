Bajaj Explains Why Freedom CNG Tank Is 2 Kgs And Not More To Give Higher Range

While a bigger CNG tank will mean fewer visits to the gas station, a motorcycle has inherent limitations due to its compact size

When an entirely new product is launched, it is natural for people to have various questions and queries. At the Q&A session held during the launch event of Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike, the panellists responded to the queries and provided some valuable insights.

Why Bajaj Freedom 125 couldn’t get a bigger CNG tank?

Petrol powered 125cc commuter bikes usually have fuel tank capacity of around 10-11 litres. But in the case of Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike, the total fuel capacity is 2 Kg of CNG and 2 litres of petrol. Bajaj claims mileage of 102 km per kg for the CNG and around 65 km per litre with petrol. The overall range comes around at 330 km. While this seems quite adequate, many people may frown upon the limited 2+2 fuel carrying capacity.

Responding to a question why Freedom 125 does not get a larger CNG tank of say 4-5 kgs, which will increase the ride range on full tank to 500+ kms, the panellists provided all the technical details. The two main reasons for not having a larger CNG tank include the cost involved and the limited capacity of the bike. Just looking at the CNG tank placed under the seat reveals the huge size. Bajaj is using high-quality PESO certified CNG tanks, made from thick sheet metal.

The CNG tank itself weighs 16 kg, probably making it the second heaviest single component of the bike after the engine. Add 2 kg of CNG and the weight reaches 18 kg. With the heavy duty CNG tank and supporting safety equipment, Bajaj Freedom 125 has a kerb weight of 149 kg. This is already much higher than petrol-powered 125cc bikes. For example, Honda Shine 125 weighs 113 kg whereas Hero Super Splendor has kerb weight of 123 kg.

Impact on ride dynamics

Adding any more weight to Freedom 125 would have impacted the bike’s ride dynamics. Fuel efficiency could also have been reduced. The large size of the fuel tank clearly shows that there’s hardly any space to accommodate a larger CNG tank.

Cost constraints

Another reason for not having a larger CNG fuel tank relates to the cost aspects. The entire dual-fuel CNG + petrol setup is quite expensive. Adding a larger CNG tank will probably necessitate new components, especially for safety reasons. The CNG tank itself is quite expensive. As Bajaj was aiming at a starting price of less than Rs 1 lakh, the 2 kg CNG tank was just right from the cost perspective.

Refuelling challenges

The Q&A panellists also talked about the prevailing CNG dispensing pressure at gas stations. At around 180 to 200 bars, the pressure may not be enough to fully utilize the available storage space. The panellists requested gas suppliers to increase the dispensing pressure to around 350 bar. This will allow more CNG to be filled in the same available space.

In the future, Bajaj may take measures to reduce the weight of the CNG bike. For that, one of the options is to use composite materials. Such steps will be taken after the cost aspects are taken care of.