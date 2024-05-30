Bajaj Fighter Name Registered – For The Upcoming ADV Or CNG Bike?

Recent name registrations such as Bruzer and Fighter add to the suspense associated with Bajaj’s upcoming CNG bike

First mover advantage is a tried and tested business strategy. Bajaj is attempting something similar with its all-new range of factory-fitted CNG bikes. The first of these is scheduled for launch on June 18, 2024.

Bajaj Fighter name registered

There’s already a lot of buzz surrounding Bajaj’s upcoming CNG bikes. Adding to that is the recently trademarked name – Bajaj Fighter. Earlier, the company had registered the ‘Bruzer’ name. For an entry-level commuter bike, the name Fighter seems to be a better fit. It is easily relatable and has a better brand recall in comparison to Bruzer. Given a choice, most people will probably vote for the ‘Fighter’ name over ‘Bruzer’.

There’s still a couple of weeks to launch. It is possible that Bajaj could choose an entirely new name for its first CNG bike. Or the CNG bikes could also be launched under a new sub brand. Something similar to the Pulsar range. Bajaj could also use the name Fighter for their upcoming ADV based motorcycle, which was spied recently.

Bajaj is planning to launch around 5-6 CNG bikes, something that may necessitate a sub-brand. It is to note that Bajaj has registered various other names in the last few years. Some examples include Bomber, Zinger, Elixir and Aura. Earlier this year, Bajaj had registered Freedom, Trekker, Marathon and Glider names.

Bajaj CNG bike – Expected price, mileage

A competitive pricing strategy is likely for Bajaj’s first CNG bike. Expected to be a 110cc or 125cc commuter bike, one of its key USPs will be fuel savings of up to 50%. This is relative to the running cost of a petrol-only bike. While the significant fuel savings can attract customers, there could also be some apprehensions with an entirely new product. It is possible that Bajaj could launch the CNG bike at an affordable initial offer price. A starting price of Rs 75k to Rs 80k can motivate users to choose Bajaj’s CNG bike over popular petrol options such as Hero Splendor, Hero HF Deluxe, Honda Shine 100 and TVS Radeon.

Bajaj’s new CNG bike can emerge as the most fuel-efficient motorcycle in India. It could deliver a mileage of up to 100 km/kg. This could create a major disruption, provided that other variables such as reliability, performance and durability are positive.

Will other OEMs launch CNG bikes?

With the ongoing shift from ICE to EVs, CNG bikes can work as a bridge to help in the transition. India has plans to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2070. Greener fuels such as CNG will play a crucial role in that mission. CNG is already being used widely for four wheelers. Using CNG for two-wheelers can be even more beneficial, since total petrol consumption by two-wheelers in the country is more than that of four-wheelers.

CNG two-wheelers will also help fulfil the government’s objective to increase the share of natural gas in the country’s energy basket. From the current 6.3%, CNG use is planned to increase to 15% by 2030. The government is also promoting gas explorations, something that will further reduce energy import bills. All these factors can prompt other OEMs to introduce CNG two-wheelers in the coming years.