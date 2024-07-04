Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Name Confirmed By Official Website – Launch Tomorrow

When launched, Bajaj Freedom 125 will be a unique product with no real rivals and it will likely claim the highest mileage (fuel efficiency)

In a world’s first, Bajaj is launching a petrol+CNG bi-fuel capable motorcycle on July 5th, 2024. This is a big launch for Bajaj as it is flexing its profound engineering capabilities and pushing the boundaries of smart and innovative mobility solutions. But what is the name of Bajaj’s CNG bike? Answer to that very question has been leaked from Bajaj’s official website.

Bajaj Freedom 125 Name Confirmed

With rising fuel prices, inflation and cost of living, many commuters are looking for alternate solutions to cut down running costs of their motorcycles. They need ‘Freedom’ from the higher running costs associated with petrol motorcycles. So, Bajaj has taken matters into their hands and is giving people just that. Freedom!

The anticipation with Bajaj’s upcoming CNG motorcycle is very high as it could be the most efficient motorcycle in India, and probably the world with up to 100 km/kg. The recent teasers from Bajaj have confirmed that the bike will run on both CNG and petrol with a toggle to choose between them.

Now, Bajaj’s official website has confirmed the name of its upcoming CNG motorcycle. It is Freedom 125, as seen in one of the drop-down menus on Bajaj’s official website. Freedom 125 is a befitting name for this motorcycle and is likely to catch on with the intended audience. It will likely invoke a feeling of liberation from high running costs of petrol motorcycles.

The Freedom 125 name suggested by the official website, also confirms the bike’s engine displacement. Which is 125cc in displacement. This displacement figure falls in line with the speculations and rumours and should have comparable performance with other 125cc rivals when driven with petrol fuel.

Switching to CNG, we can expect a dulled-down performance that should be comparable to 100cc or 110cc offerings. However, CNG fuel should unlock best-in-class fuel efficiency and even touch 100 km/kg figure that should position Bajaj Freedom 125 as the most frugal motorcycle in India, or probably even the world.

Features and equipment

As confirmed by the spy shots, Bajaj will offer multiple variants of Freedom 125. This is to achieve competitive pricing with base variants and make top variants feature-rich to satisfy tech-savvy customers. In that regard, only the top-spec model will get attributes like knuckle guards, tyre hugger and front disc brakes.

As standard, Bajaj Freedom 125 will get a long seat, round headlight, CNG cylinder under the seat, alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and an overall ADV-like styling with high ground clearance. Price-wise, we can expect Bajaj to price the world’s first CNG motorcycle at around Rs 90,000 and Rs 1 lakh (Ex-sh). Bajaj is known for aggressive pricing too. So, there may be surprises.