Bajaj Freedom 125 Sales and Delivery Starts – Bookings Open Nationwide

First Bajaj Freedom 125 Sale and Delivery in Pune – Over 30,000 enquiries recorded

Bajaj Auto launched the Freedom 125 on 5th July 2024. The first motorcycle has now been delivered to Mr. Pravin Thorat in Pune, India. The bike is available in three variants and starts at ?95,000 (Ex-Showroom Delhi). Bookings are now open nationwide. This model’s unique selling proposition is its CNG integration, making it the world’s first motorcycle with this feature.

Comfort and convenience are prioritised with a mono-linked suspension system, a long and quilted seat, LED headlamps, and digital speedometers. Bluetooth connectivity enhances rider experience by providing seamless integration, adding to the bike’s modern appeal. Bajaj Auto is working on ramping up distribution routes across its dealer network to meet high consumer demand. By making innovation accessible to a broader audience, Bajaj reinforces its legacy of pioneering advancements in the motorcycle industry.

Dual-Fuel Efficiency with 330 km Range

Customer interest has surged, with over 30,000 enquiries within a week. Freedom 125 boasts a CNG tank range of over 200 km on 2 kg of CNG. The petrol tank holds 2 litres, providing a total range of 330 km when combined with the CNG. Dual-fuel capacity not only extends the range but also offers flexibility in fuel usage. A feather in the cap of flexi fuel vehicle options.

Environmentally, the Freedom 125 reduces CO2 emissions by 26.7 percent compared to traditional petrol motorcycles. Operating costs are up to 50 percent lower than similar petrol models, making it both eco-friendly and economical. The motorcycle’s advanced safety features include a trellis frame that securely houses the CNG tank, ensuring stability and protection.

2W CNG Integration: Go Big, or Go Home

Bajaj Auto’s commitment to innovation is evident in the Freedom 125’s design and features. The company aims to set new standards in the motorcycle industry by offering advanced technology at an affordable price. This approach not only benefits consumers but also positions Bajaj as a leader in sustainable mobility solutions. On the alternate mobility front, the company sells Bajaj Chetak. A field that is being increasingly occupied by new age manufacturers.

Bajaj Freedom 125 addresses the pressing need for cost effective commuter bikes. By integrating CNG, Bajaj provides a viable alternative to petrol motorcycles, reducing emissions and operating costs. This move aligns with global trends toward sustainability and environmental responsibility. Bajaj Freedom 125 sales projections are set at 10k units in the early months. Numbers are expected to increase to 40k units pm by fiscal end.

Bajaj Freedom 125: Setting New Standards

While nothing has been said about the ideal buyer group, the bike could also be an attractive proposition to fleets. It’s convenient, cost effective, and quick to fill CNG. A long seat to carry large delivery loads, and a steady ride in city conditions. With CNG bunks on the rise, filling stations could very well be set up in the vicinity of delivery warehouses.

“The Bajaj Freedom 125 launch has generated almost unprecedented consumer interest in this innovation, which helps deliver significant operating cost savings as well as a greener ride as compared to traditional petrol bikes. We are working hard to ensure that we meet this demand by expanding distribution rapidly across our expansive dealer network. Booking is now open across the country”,” said Mr. Sarang Kanade, President Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd.