Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike Launch Price Rs 95K – 102km/kg Mileage!

When compared to typical Petrol-only commuters, Bajaj Freedom CNG bike claims 102 km/kg mileage (fuel efficiency)

In a world’s first, Bajaj Auto has launched Freedom 125 CNG+Petrol Bi-fuel capable motorcycle that takes on the likes of highly frugal Petrol-only commuter offerings. Priced at an introductory Rs 95,000 (Ex-sh), Bajaj Auto is rewriting the rule book for commuters and has set a new benchmark in fuel efficiency and running costs.

Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike Launched

Every once in a while, Bajaj Auto surprises motorcycling fraternity with aggressive pricing on their products. We witnessed this with the launch of Pulsar NS400Z at Rs 1.8 lakh (Ex-sh). This time around, Bajaj has pulled similar strings with their first-ever Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle by pricing it at Rs 95,000 (Ex-sh).

Freedom will be offered in 3 variants – Drum, Drum LED and Disc LED. There are as many as 7 shades. Overall design and aesthetics of Bajaj Freedom is of a a stylish and reasonably premium and adventure-ish 125cc commuter. Bajaj has gone with an ADV-inspired design and silhouette with quite a few retro ques to appeal to the masses.

The formula seems to be working fine and Bajaj Freedom looks fairly handsome in person. A round headlight, a subtle flyscreen, an extremely long and accommodating seat, and a stubby fuel tank are notable design highlights. The tall ground clearance, handlebar brace, knuckle guards, and other attributes lend a confident stance and ADV appeal.

Tank shrouds, engine cowl, beefy suspension coversand rear tyre hugger lend the bike some muscle. While alloy wheels are standard, top variants get a front disc brake option as well. Instrument cluster is digital and shows both CNG and Petrol levels. CNG to Petrol and vice versa can be done from a dedicated toggle on the switchgear. This unit supports Bluetooth connectivity too.

Specs and Powertrain

Meat of the matter is the new Bi-fuel CNG+Petrol capable 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine of the new Bajaj Freedom. This state-of-the-art engine is capable of running on both Petrol and CNG at rider’s discretion. This way, riders can enjoy the vast cost benefits of CNG and the convenience of Petrol fuel, owing to the extensive fuel stations, as opposed to CNG stations.

This engine is capable of offering 9.5 PS peak power, 9.7 Nm peak torque and a very impressive mileage (fuel efficiency). When switched to CNG, the performance dulls out, but the efficiency is unlike anything else. There is a 2kg CNG tank and a 2L petrol tank with a total of 330 km range. The 2kg CNG is good for around 200 km range with 102 km/kg and an additional 130 km range with 67 km/l from 2L petrol.

Bajaj quoted running costs analysis for the Freedom 125 CNG and it is around Rs 1 per km, which is just uncanny and out of this world. After Freedom, Bajaj intends to launch more CNG vehicles, depending on market reception. There is no news yet, regarding a CNG Pulsar 125. But the prospect is attractive.