Bajaj Freedom CNG Motorcycle Price Cut – Sales Decline

While the base variant (Drum) has become more accessible, the Drum LED and Disc LED variants continue with the earlier pricing

Bajaj had introduced the world’s first dual-fuel CNG bike, Freedom 125 NG04, in July 2024. The bike was positioned as a game changer, offering the convenience of dual-fuel (CNG + petrol) and fuel cost savings of up to 50%. To boost sales, Bajaj has now reduced the price of the base variant. Let’s check out the details and new pricing.

Bajaj Freedom CNG Motorcycle – New price

The base variant ‘NG04 Drum’ gets a discount of Rs 5,000. From Rs 90,976 earlier, the price has dropped to Rs 85,976 with the discount offer. There are no upgrades or downgrades to the base model. Prices of the mid and top variants remain unchanged at Rs 95,981 and Rs 1,10,976, respectively.

Powering the bike is a 125cc engine that generates 9.5 PS and 9.7 Nm of peak torque. The base variant NG04 Drum has a halogen headlamp, as compared to the other two variants that have LED headlamp. Bajaj Freedom CNG has 17-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels. Tyres are 80/90 front and 80/100 at the rear with the base variant.

The other two variants have 90/80 front and 120/70 rear tyres. The base variant has 130 mm drum brake at the front and 110 mm drum brake at the rear. The mid variant ‘NG04 Drum LED’ has 130 mm drum brakes at both ends. The top variant ‘NG04 Disc LED’ has 240 mm disc brake at front and 130 mm drum brake at rear. All variants have CBS braking setup.

While the base and mid variants have a small LCD without connectivity, the top variant is offered with an inverted full LCD with connectivity. The base variant has sheet metal belly pan, as compared to plastic + steel metal belly pan used with the mid and top variants. The base variant also misses out on the tank cover flap offered with the mid and top variants.

Bajaj Freedom CNG sales report

During the eleven months since launch in July 2024, Bajaj Freedom has sold a total of 76,760 units. That’s an average of 6,978 units sold every month. Since Bajaj Freedom 125 is the only dual-fuel bike in the country, it has the first-mover advantage. Being a unique offering, the bike had generated significant interest among potential buyers and enthusiasts. During the festive season in 2024, sales of Bajaj Freedom CNG had peaked at 30,051 units in October.

However, monthly sales have been relatively less in 2025. There can be multiple factors at play. For example, sales could be impacted in regions that have limited availability of CNG fuel stations. Data reveals that around 60% of Bajaj Freedom CNG sales come from states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. These are among the states with the highest density of CNG fuel stations.

Sales of Bajaj Freedom CNG could also be impacted due to the phenomenal rise of low-cost electric scooters. These are not only cheaper than Freedom CNG, but also have less cost per kilometre. Charging infrastructure has consistently improved, which is another factor that is encouraging people to shift to EVs.

Bajaj itself has seen a spectacular success with the Chetak, which is now the second best selling electric scooter in the country. In May 2025, Chetak was featured in the top 10, with sales of 25,540 units and market share of 4.65%. It remains to be seen if the price cut for Bajaj Freedom CNG base variant brings any significant change to sales numbers.