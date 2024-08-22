Bajaj Freedom CNG Sales 1,933 Units In July 2024 – Available In 78 Towns

Bajaj Freedom 125 has received over 60,000 enquiries, prompting the company to extend sales beyond initial states of Maharashtra and Gujarat

Bajaj has accelerated the nationwide rollout of its groundbreaking Freedom 125 motorcycle, marking a significant milestone in the Indian automotive industry. Following its initial launch on 5th July 2024, the Freedom 125 received an overwhelming response, with over 60,000 inquiries in just a few weeks.

Bajaj Freedom 125 Rolled Out to 78 Towns Across India

In response to this demand, Bajaj Auto has expanded its distribution to 78 towns across India, including key regions in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Delhi NCR, and Karnataka. The first Freedom 125 was delivered in Pune on 16th July 2024, setting a new benchmark for swift market delivery. Bajaj Freedom CNG bike sales in July 2024 stands at 1,933 units. Sales are anticipated to rise in the coming months as Bajaj expands the availability of the CNG bike across a growing number of dealerships.

Bajaj Freedom is presented in three variants – NG04 Drum, NG04 Drum LED and NG04 Disc LED. While the base trim is priced from Rs 95,000 the mid spec variant is at Rs 1,05,000 and the top spec Bajaj Freedom 125 NG04 Disc LED carries a price tag of Rs 1,10,000 (ex-showroom). It is offered in striking colour options of Caribbean Blue, Pewter Grey-Black, Cyber White, Ebony Black-Grey, Racing Red, Pewter Grey-Yellow and Ebony Black-Red.

Heralded as the first-ever mass-market motorcycle powered by compressed gas, the new Freedom 125 claims to deliver 100 km/kg of CNG and 65 km/l in petrol mode, thus relating to an overall claimed range of 330 kms. Bajaj Auto also asserts that this is half the running cost of a petrol powered motorcycle which will allow customers to save upto Rs 70,000 in a 5 year period. Besides this saving, the new Bajaj CNG bike also addresses environmental concerns as it emits 26.7% lower CO2.

In terms of its design, Bajaj Freedom is ergonomically designed for daily commute. It boasts of some first in segment features. For starters, besides being the world’s first CNG bike, it also receives both CNG and petrol tanks, along with the longest seat in its segment. The CNG tank has a capacity of 2 kgs while the petrol tank is of a 2 liter capacity.

It sports a lightweight yet sturdy trellis frame and a sleek tail segment with integrated grab handles. Features also include negatively lit LCD instrument cluster, USB charging port and LED headlight in the top two variants. The higher trims also receive Bluetooth connectivity for call alerts, phone battery level, etc. The top 2 trims also sport LED headlamp while the base variant gets halogen lighting. Bajaj Freedom rides in 17 inch wheel in the front and 16 inch at the rear fitted with tubeless tyres.

Bajaj Freedom – CNG + Petrol Bi-Fuel

Bajaj Freedom is powered by a 125 cc, air cooled, single cylinder petrol engine offering 9.5 hp power at 8,000 rpm and 9.7 Nm torque at 5,000 rpm mated to a 5 speed gearbox. It gets disc brakes in the front and drum brakes at the rear with combined braking system (CBS) on both wheels. Suspension is via telescopic fork with linked monoshock and it is the first bike in its segment to get linked type rear suspension.

While the petrol tank is in the front, the CNG tank is positioned in the central part of the bike. There is a common filler cap and the rider can toggle between the two fuels via a switch. Though Bajaj Freedom sees no direct competition in its segment, it will challenge the likes of TVS Raider 125, Hero Xtreme 125R, Hero Glamour and Bajaj Pulsar 125.