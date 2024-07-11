Bajaj Freedom CNG Tank Filling – Public Reactions On Cam (Ye Chalega Abhi, Petrol Nahi Parwadta)

Headline figures of Bajaj Freedom CNG bike are 2kg CNG capacity with 102 km/kg, 2L Petrol tank with 67 Km/l and 330km range on one fill

CNG as a fuel is gaining popularity quite a bit in the recent past. So much so, that Bajaj Auto has even launched world’s first ever CNG motorcycle in the form of Freedom 125. Bajaj has provided us with a Freedom 125 for a first ride review. As there is an embargo on sharing the review and opinion, we will not be able to tell you how the bike is. What we can show you, is the public reaction about the experience we had at the CNG fuelling station earlier today.

Bajaj Freedom CNG Tank Filling

This is the first time a 2W vehicle manufacturer has launched a CNG motorcycle. Freedom 125 CNG is the first of its kind and is capable of running on both CNG and Petrol fuels. Bajaj has provided a toggle on left switchgear that seamlessly switches between CNG and Petrol. This is a very neat feature and allows convenience and “freedom” for buyers.

When it comes to refilling Bajaj Freedom, it is not a cakewalk, considering the fewer CNG filling stations. First thing we realised is the sheer number of CNG vehicles in big cities like Pune and fewer CNG filling stations in contrast. Resulting in vast queues at CNG stations from auto rickshaws, cabs and fleet drivers.

We went to Ghorpadi CNG station in Koregaon Park, Pune, to refill Freedom 125 for the first time. Because India is still in a honeymoon phase with Bajaj Freedom 125, we were luckily allowed to bypass the rather long queue. Other customers didn’t protest, which might not be the case in the future, once there are many CNG 2Ws on the road.

How smooth was the procedure?

While refilling, we did not encounter any hassles and the process went smoothly, accepting CNG at a decent pressure. However, CNG station staff were witnessing an OEM CNG bike for the first time and we were not asked to stand far away from the motorcycle while refilling. In excitement of refilling the world’s first CNG bike for the first time, we missed getting away from the motorcycle while refilling.

Hazards of static electricity build-up from fabric seats and CNG smell in a car with all windows closed, doesn’t apply to Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle. However, standing far away while refuelling a CNG motorcycle is still the recommended practice. That is because the high pressure involved in the CNG filling process might result in unwanted bursts or other related hazards. We will be more cautious in the future and suggest the same for everyone else. Bajaj has done extensive safety tests on Freedom 125 and promises a robust system without any hazards.

Public reactions!

Riding Bajaj Freedom 125 in Pune city, or on the highway attracts a lot of eyeballs. It is probably the hottest motorcycle in India and garners a lot of interest among general consensus. There have been many instances where riders overtook me on the highway, requested me to stop and enquired about this motorcycle. In the city, that effect is compounded further.

At Ghorpadi CNG station in Koregaon Park, Pune, we had to explain to the operators that this is a CNG motorcycle and we were not lost in search of petrol. Apart from the operators, Freedom 125 also irked the interest of many bystanders and customers of auto rickshaws and cabs. Soon, Freedom 125 attracted a fair number of admirers and all of them were curious to know more about it. Video below captures the entire experience.

“Kitna deti hai”, “kitne ki hai”, “kitna CNG aata hai” were primary questions and not a single one of them were concerned about the bike’s performance. We saw people’s faces light up when they heard Freedom 125’s low running costs and its introductory prices. Few were interested in the technical aspects like bike starting on CNG and the switching to petrol. Many expressed their enthusiasm about the bike’s long seat and we didn’t find a single soul that disliked Freedom’s unique design. One guy even went on to say, “Ye Chalega Abhi, Petrol Nahi Parwadta” (This bike will be in demand as petrol has become too expensive).

Experiencing the CNG refuelling process of Bajaj Freedom 125, we have a few thoughts. Firstly, there is a need to rapidly expand the existing CNG station network to ease the process for auto rickshaws, cabs, fleet operators and now, motorcycles. Separate queues for motorcycles in CNG stations is something to think about as they take very less time. Making CNG station personnel and CNG motorcycle buyers aware of safety precautions is paramount too.