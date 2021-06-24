Bajaj Freerider Trademark Filed – Name Of New Electric Motorcycle?

Options for electric motorcycle are fairly limited, as compared to electric scooters

After Chetak, Bajaj may be planning to introduce its first electric motorcycle. Indications for that come from a trademark application filed by the company. The trademark application has been filed for ‘Freerider’ name under Class 12.

This class covers various automobiles including electric vehicles. Since KTM already has a lightweight e-bike named Freeride E-XC, it has led to speculations that Freerider could be Bajaj’s first electric motorcycle.

Bajaj Freerider design and features

It is likely that Bajaj Freerider will be using the same platform as that of Husqvarna E-Pilen. Components like the frame, suspension system and braking apparatus could be the same. E-Pilen concept was revealed earlier this year in April. Production is expected to commence later this year. E-Pilen could be launched towards the end of this year or in 2022.

E-Pilen concept shares several of its features with Svartpilen and Vitpilen. Some examples include round headlamp, wide handlebar, sculpted fuel tank that houses the battery pack, and exposed trellis frame.

In terms of design, Bajaj Freerider will have its unique set of features. It’s too early to comment, but the electric motorcycle is likely to use a neo-retro design theme. This is in vogue and highly preferred by younger folks. Freerider is expected to have a sharp, sporty design, which will match the needs of its target audience. Eye-catchy graphics and decals will also be part of the package.

Bajaj Freerider powertrain

Freerider is expected to use the same electric powertrain as that of E-Pilen concept. E-Pilen is equipped with an 8kW (10.73 bhp) electric motor. Details about power output are yet to be revealed. The motorcycle will have a range of around 100 km, which should be sufficient for city needs.

To take care of range anxiety, E-Pilen will be equipped with swappable batteries. It is apparent that the company will be focusing on developing the necessary infrastructure to sustain its electric two wheelers.

Bajaj Freerider can hit the markets sooner than expected. That’s because Bajaj has been collaborating with KTM for developing a common electric platform. It is expected to spawn multiple electric two wheelers in the range of 3kW to 10kW. Most of these will be using a 48v electric system.

KTM and Husqvarna are also working on a new electric scooter, which will be utilizing Bajaj Chetak’s platform. It is likely that Freerider will be a premium lifestyle product, just like Chetak. It won’t be cheap, even with the subsidies.