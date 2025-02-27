Bajaj GoGo Electric 3W Launch Price Rs 3.27 L – Large Size, 251 Km Range

Under a new umbrella called GoGo, Bajaj Auto is launching an all-new brand of electric auto. These electric 3W auto are marketed as the biggest E-Auto and promise longest range in its segment. With the new Bajaj GoGo umbrella, the company aims to offer a wide range of products in passenger and cargo segments.

Bajaj GoGo Electric 3W Launch

While there may be more vehicles to launch under Bajaj GoGo brand, the company has opened the account with three E-Auto. They’re called P5009, P5012 and P7012 where P stands for Passenger and 50 and 70 denotes the size. At the end, the 09 and 12 denotes battery size of 9 kWh and 12 kWh.

Where pricing is concerned, Bajaj has priced GoGo P5009 at Rs 3,26,797 (Ex-sh) and it also gets a 12 kWh battery option. The larger GoGo P7012 is priced at Rs 3,83,004 (Ex-sh). With the products like RE E-TEC 9.0, Maxima XL Cargo E-TEC 12.0 and Maxima XL Cargo ETEC 9.0, Bajaj has established a strong network with reliable and customer-friendly products.

The company is catering to quick transit segment with Bajaj GoGo lineup offering comfort and space. The company is set to replace the current lineup of of E-Auto with best-in-class features, superior range and tempting fleet operators to make the switch to Bajaj GoGo.

Features & Specs

The main highlights of Bajaj GoGo electric 3W range is that they get full metal body with aesthetic design, 5-year battery warranty, spacious seat, luggage space, telescopic suspension with twin-shock absorbers, first-in-segment anti-roll detection and auto hazard, LED lighting, hill hold assist and more.

Where performance is concerned, the top-spec Bajaj GoGo P7012 gets a motor rated at 7.7 bhp of peak power and 36 Nm of peak torque. P7012 only gets the larger 12 kWh battery pack and offers up to 251 km of range. There are drive modes – Eco, Power, Climb and Park Assist. Ground clearance is 180 mm, top speed is 50 km/h and has gradeability of 27.8%.

Interestingly, Bajaj GoGo is offering a 2-speed automatic gearbox to regulate torque and extract maximum possible range. There’s a fully digital LCD instrument cluster and USB Type-A ports for charging along with TecPac provisions for telematics.

Statement from Bajaj Auto

Speaking about the launch of GoGo, Mr. Samardeep Subandh, President, Intra City Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “The launch of the all-electric Bajaj GOGO range of three wheelers will set new benchmarks for this segment. With a certified range of up to 251 Kms, segment first features and the trusted Bajaj reliability and service Bajaj GOGO will provide a comprehensive solution to customers looking to maximise earnings and minimise hassle of downtime and maintenance.

Backed by 75+ years of trust and tailored technology for three wheelers, the Bajaj GOGO is the ultimate choice for owners and commuters alike! The next time you need a ride, hail a Baja GOGO!”