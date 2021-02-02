Bajaj Jan 2021 Sales Report – Pulsar, Boxer, CT100, Platina, Dominar

Bajaj Auto Limited reported an 8 per cent increase in total sales at 4,25,199 units in January 2021

Bajaj Auto Limited, a leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturing company based in Pune, has reported an increase of 8 percent in total sales for January 2021. Sales stood at 4,25,199 units in the past month up from 3,94,473 units sold in Jan 20.

In terms of two wheeler sales in domestic market, sales stood at 1,57,404 units in Jan 21, practically on par with sales of 1,57,796 sold in Jan 20. Models in the Pulsar, CT100 and Dominar range commanded the most demand while only three units of the Chetak electric scooter were dispatched to dealerships last month.

Exports on the other hand were the highest ever. Exports increased 30 percent to 2,27,532 units, up from 1,74,546 units exported in Jan 20. Total sales in the two wheeler segment thereby increased 16 percent to 3,84,936 units in the past month, up from 3,32,342 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Bajaj Auto will pay special attention to its premium segment with the likes of the Avenger, Dominar, KTM and Husqvarna range. Bajaj Auto is working on the next generation Pulsar range, which will include the new Pulsar NS250 and Pulsar RS250 set to launch in the country sometime during 2021.

Commercial Vehicle Sales

Commercial vehicle sales on the other hand, noted a 35 percent de-growth in Jan 21 to 40,263 units, down from 62,131 in the year-ago month. De-growth was noted both in terms of domestic sales and exports which fell 62 percent and 1 percent to 13,353 units and 26,910 units respectively. This took total sales of Bajaj Auto Limited up 8 percent to 4,25,199 units in Jan 21 up from 3,94,473 units sold in Jan 20.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales

Taking into account the April 2020 to Jan 2021 period, the first few months of which faced constraints of lockdown and slow down, saw Bajaj Auto post de-growth across two wheeler and commercial vehicle sales. Two wheeler domestic sales dipped 19 percent as did exports by 8 percent.

In domestic market, sales dipped to 14,79,048 units, down from 18,33,060 units sold in the same 10 month period of the previous year. Exports fell 8 percent to 14,64,149 units, down from 15,93,310 units, thus taking total sales in this segment down 14 percent to 29,43,197 units from 34,26,370 units sold in the April to Jan 2020 period.

Commercial vehicles faced a deeper de-growth on account of the precarious economic situation in the country. Domestic sales dipped 77 percent to 76,257 units in April to Jan 2021, down from 3,25,759 units sold in April to Jan 2020.

Exports also suffered de-growth of 21 percent to 2,08,995 units, down from 2,65,595 units, thus taking total YTD commercial vehicle sales down 52 percent to 2,85,253 units, down from 5,91,354 units in the same period of the previous year.

Total YTD two wheeler and commercial vehicle domestic sales and exports dipped 20 percent to 32,28,449 units in the April to Jan 2021 period down from 40,17,724 units sold during the months of April to Jan 2020.