Bajaj Motorcycle Prices April 2022 – Pulsar, Dominar, Avenger, CT, Platina

Bajaj Auto has increased prices of their motorcycles with effect from April 2022

For the second time in this calendar year, Bajaj Auto Limited has announced a price hike. Pressure has been building for manufacturers with rising input costs. The last time prices were increased by Bajaj, was back in Feb this year.

The recent price hike comes at a time when Bajaj has registered a 40.97 percent YoY decline in two-wheeler sales in domestic market in March 2022. Bajaj cites the shortfall on semiconductor supplies as reasons for reduced sales though the company is hopeful of supplies to improve in the first quarter of FY 2023.

Bajaj Motorcycle Prices April 2022

Prices of Bajaj Auto Limited are across its models such as the CT, Platina, Avenger, Pulsar, Dominar. Prices have been increased from Rs 819 to Rs 4,913 or by a percentage increase of 1.22 to 3.14.

Starting with the Bajaj CT, the CT 100 sees a price hike of Rs 819 from Rs 53,696 to Rs 54,515. CT 110 price has been increased by Rs 850 to 59,775 while CT 110 X KS and CT 110X ES are up Rs 832 and Rs 860 respectively to Rs 59,104 and Rs 64,668.

Bajaj Platina range also sees a price hike from April 2022. Platina 100 ES Drum price has been increased by 1,267 to Rs 60,576 from an earlier price of Rs 59,309 while Platina 110 ES Drum and Disc are now higher by Rs 832 to Rs 64,678 and Rs 69,216 respectively.

Bajaj Avenger, Pulsar, Dominar – New Prices

Price hike from April 2022 for Bajaj Avenger series is by Rs 2,560 for the Avenger 160 to a new high of Rs 1,11,462. The Avenger 220 gets a Rs 4,192 price hike to Rs 1,37,805 from an earlier price of Rs 1,33,613. This is the second highest price hike for any Bajaj Auto model in April 2022 after the Dominar 400.

The latest price hike has also affected the Bajaj Pulsar range which is now priced from Rs 84,877 to Rs 1,68,979. Pulsar 180 and 220F are no longer listed on the official website. Bajaj Dominar 250 and 400 are now priced at Rs 1,66,355 and Rs 2,22,386 respectively, higher by Rs 2,048 and Rs 4,199 over old prices of Rs 1,64,307 and Rs 2,17,473.

Bajaj Auto is about to introduce the updated Dominar in Malaysia. It will be retailed in Malaysian markets with extensive touring features as seen on its Indian counterpart with taller windscreen, handguards, luggage rack and accessories such as smartphone mount with USB charging and bungee cords located under its seat.