Bajaj Motorcycle Prices Feb 2022 – Pulsar, Dominar, Avenger, Platina, CT100

Prices of all motorcycles from Bajaj have been increased – As is the case with every other OEM

Bajaj has announced prices for its 2022 lineup in India. This list includes a total of 26 motorcycles and excludes the only scooter offering- Chetak Electric. Some of the models have seen a revision in prices, although in most cases the hike in prices is nominal.

Bajaj CT, Platina Prices Feb 2022

The Bajaj lineup starts with the CT range of bikes- CT100, CT110 and CT110X. Prices for CT100 start at Rs 53,696 while CT 110 gets a starting price of Rs 58,925. CT110X, which is a retro-style version of CT110, is offered in two variants- one with a kick start and the other with an electric start.

The former is priced at Rs 58,272 whereas the latter is offered at a price of Rs 63,808. The bikemaker’s second entry-level offering is Platina which is also offered in 100cc and 110cc avatars. The former is priced at Rs 59,309 whereas the latter is available at a price of Rs 63,846. There is also a Disc brake version of Platina 110 which is priced at Rs 68,384.

Avenger & Pulsar prices Feb 2022

The company has two offerings in the cruiser range- Avenger Street 150 and Avenger Cruise 220. The former is pegged at Rs 1,08,902 while the latter can be had at Rs 1,33,613. A majority of the sales volume for Bajaj comes from the Pulsar range of sporty commuter motorcycles which comprises a long list of models with different configurations.

Pulsar series starts with Pulsar 125 which is available in drum and disc brake variants. The former variant is available at Rs 80,090 and Rs 82,701 while the latter is available at Rs 86,099 and Rs 88,931. Each variant is offered with either a single-piece seat or split seats. Prices for Pulsar 150 start at Rs 1,00,915 for the Neon variant. The standard single-disc variant of Pulsar 150 is priced at Rs 1,07,642.

The twin-disc variant of Pulsar 150 has been priced at Rs 1,10,643. Pulsar 180 has been priced at Rs 1,16,653. Although the Pulsar 220F has been unofficially discontinued by Bajaj from its lineup, it continues to feature in this list. Price for the semi-faired sports tourer is pegged at Rs 1,34,566. The second offering in the 125cc category from the Pulsar brand is Pulsar NS125 which is priced at Rs 99,770.

Flagship Motorcycles Prices: Pulsar 250, Dominar

The Pulsar NS range gets two more models in the form of NS 160 and NS 200. Both motorcycles are offered in a solitary variant each which are priced Rs 1,19,418 and Rs 1,36,090 respectively. Pulsar RS 200 is priced at Rs 1,64,719. The latest offering in the Pulsar range of bikes is the flagship Pulsar 250 which is available in two derivatives- N250 and F250.

Both motorcycles have witnessed a minute revision in prices and are now available at Rs Rs 1,39,117 and Rs 1,40,915 respectively. Bajaj offers two derivatives in the Dominar range- Dominar 250 and Dominar 400. Both are priced at Rs 1,64,307 and Rs 2,17,473 respectively. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.