Bajaj Motorcycle Prices May 2022 – Pulsar, Dominar, Avenger, Platina

Bajaj Auto has increased prices across range in May 2022 by a maximum of Rs 4,900

Bajaj Auto Limited, the country’s third largest two-wheeler maker has announced another round of price hikes. The company cites rising raw material costs as reasons for the same and expects a further increase in the same in the months ahead.

The company had increased prices in Q4 FY22 while there was another hike in prices in April 2022 by around 2 percent. This hike led to a recovery of only 1/3rd of raw material cost and hence the most recent price hike has been announced.

Bajaj Auto Price Hike May 2022

New prices have been announced across the range from May 2022. Starting with the Bajaj CT110X, its price has been increased by Rs 1,645 or 2.58 percent from Rs 63,808 to Rs 65,453. Bajaj Auto has just announced the discontinuation of the CT100 commuter bike from its lineup. The CTR100 was priced at Rs 53,696 and was the most affordable model in the company portfolio.

Bajaj Platina range sports a price hike by 1.22 percent to 3.11 percent from May 2022. Platina 100 ES Drum variant is now priced at Rs 61,152 up from an old pricing of Rs 59,309 while the Platina 110 ES Drum, which was priced at Rs 63,846 will now be priced at Rs 65,491, an increase of 2.58 percent.

The top of the line Platina 110ES Disc carries a price hike of 1.22 percent to Rs 69,216. Bajaj Avenger 160 and 220 are now priced at Rs 1,11,462 and Rs 1,37,805, up 2,35 percent and 3.14 percent over earlier pricing of Rs 1,08,902 and Rs 1,33,613.

Bajaj Auto Pulsar Range Price Hike

The Pulsar range sees prices increased by Rs 1,299 to Rs 4,800 depending on variant. The 125 Drum single seat is now priced at Rs 81,389 from Rs 80,090 while the 125 Drum split seat is now at Rs 84,000, up 1.57 percent over Rs 82,701. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Disc single and split seats see their prices reduced marginally by Rs 51 and Rs 29 respectively and are now at Rs 86,048 and Rs 88,902.

Bajaj has also hiked prices of the Pulsar N250 and F250. The N250 which was earlier available at Rs 1,39,117 is now higher by Rs 4,563 to Rs 1,43,680. The F250 which carried a price tag of Rs 1,40,915 is now priced at Rs 1,44,979, a price hike of Rs 4,064 or 2.88 percent.

Bajaj Dominar 250 and Dominar 400 have also seen their prices hiked by 2.61 and 2.26 percent respectively. Their earlier price tags of Rs 1,64,307 and Rs 2,17,473 are now at Rs 1,68,602 and Rs 2,22,386 following the most recent price increase in May 2022. The Bajaj Chetak continues to be priced at Rs 1,41,440 (ex-showroom).