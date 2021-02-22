Bajaj, KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles Online Booking Platform Launched

Bajaj has initiated an online sales platform for its entire range of Bajaj, KTM and Husqvarna offerings

Bajaj Auto sales go online at https://online.bajajauto.com/ This online sales platform comes at a time when social distancing is the new normal and this online booking scheme involves the entire process from booking to delivery in a contactless format.

Buyers need to log onto the online portal, select their brand for the list of Avenger, CT, Dominar, Platina, Pulsar, Husqvarna or KTM models and continue to choose their engine capacities, variants and colours. Buyers will be informed the final ex-showroom price of the vehicle chosen and can select their city and local dealer.

Buyers can then opt for further details, book a test ride or make a confirmed booking at with an online payment which will be adjusted with the final payment. All this is done from the comfort of their couch.

The Bajaj Auto online platform is being rolled out in phases across the company network and is currently on offer only in select cities and dealerships. For now, it is only on offer in five cities of Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Last month, the Pune based, Bajaj Auto Limited announced launch of a minimum of two products every three months beginning from the ongoing quarter in a bid to push up domestic sales and market share. Holding a market share of 38 percent as at the end of December 2020, the company will focus on their premium segment which consists of the Pulsar, Avenger, Dominar, KTM and Husqvarna range.

Bajaj Auto Upcoming Launches

Bajaj Auto has just launched the new Pulsar 180 BS6 in India at Rs. 1.08 lakh. It borrows its engine lineup from the Pulsar 180F. This naked roadster is powered by a 178.6cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine offering 16.7 hp power at 8,500 rpm, mated to a 5 speed gearbox. It rivals the TVS Apache RTR 180 in its segment.

Bajaj is also stated to be working on a new gen Pulsar range that will include250cc and 150cc Pulsars. The company plans to bring in Pulsar NS250 and the Pulsar RS250 in India in 2021 and they will be based on the Duke 250 platform and borrow its same engine lineup. Pulsar RS250 will compete with the Suzuki Gixxer SF250 while the NS250 will take on the Gixxer 250.

Earlier this month, the company also launched the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 in Europe at Euro 5,199 (Rs 4.54 lakhs). It will be launched in India later this year. Production has already started at the company plant in Chakan, near Pune.

New Bajaj Auto Chakan Plant

Bajaj Auto has also planned a new plant in Chakan from where it will produce the KTM, Husqvarna and electric two wheelers. A capex of Rs.650 crores is set apart to invest into this new plant which will have installed capacity of 1 million units per annum thus taking Bajaj’s total annual production capacity to 2.2 million units.