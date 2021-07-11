Bajaj Motorcycle Prices July 2021 – Pulsar, Avenger, Platina, CT, Dominar

In the current norms of the auto industry, Bajaj Auto has hiked prices of almost all the models across its lineup

The price increment is in the range of Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000. This is in contradiction to its recent move to slash prices of Dominar 250 by Rs 16,800. The quarter-litre tourer is now offered at a price of Rs 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Most of the other models have faced hikes in their respective prices. This includes Pulsar and Avenger range of models as well. The company’s current flagship model Dominar 400 has also witnessed a price increment of nearly Rs 5,000 and the tourer is now offered at a price of Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-Delhi).

Pulsar Price Hike

Three models of the Pulsar range have experienced a price hike recently. Pulsar NS160 and NS200 have seen hikes of around Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively. This means the naked streetfighter siblings are now offered at respective sticker prices of Rs 1.14 lakh and Rs 1.39 lakh.

On the other hand, Pulsar RS200 is now Rs 5,000 more expensive than before and will now be available at Rs 1.62 lakh. This makes it more expensive than Dominar 250. All prices are ex-showroom.

Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine and returns an output of 17.03 bhp and a peak torque of 14.6 Nm. This unit is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar 200 siblings- NS200 and RS200, are powered by a 199.5cc fuel-injected, four-valve, liquid-cooled motor that pumps out 24.2 bhp and 18.7 Nm of peak torque. Both models are offered with a 6-speed gearbox.

Bajaj, Ex-Sh, Delhi in Rs Jul-21 CT 110 Drum 58,445 CT 110X Drum Kick 62,253 Platina 100 ES Drum 57,792 Platina 110 ES Drum 62,918 Platina 110 ES Disc 66,739 Avenger 160 1,06,989 Avenger 220 1,30,726 Pulsar 125 Drum Single Seat 78,803 Pulsar 125 Drum Split Seat 80,666 Pulsar 125 Disc Single Seat 84,141 Pulsar 125 Disc Split Seat 87,437 Pulsar 150 NEON 98,579 Pulsar 150 Disc 1,00,826 Pulsar 150 Twin Disc 1,09,434 Pulsar 180 Twin Disc 1,10,099 Pulsar 220F Twin Disc 1,31,354 Pulsar NS 125 Disc 99,283 Pulsar NS 160 Twin Disc 1,14,003 Pulsar NS 200 Twin Disc 1,38,522 Pulsar RS 200 Twin Disc 1,61,229 Dominar 250 1,54,176 Dominar 400 2,11,572

Avenger Price Hike

Avenger range of cruiser motorcycles is available in two derivatives- 160 Street and 220 Cruise. The former is now dearer by Rs 4,000 and is priced at Rs 1.08 lakh. Whereas the latter is now offered at a sticker price of Rs 1.32 lakh after an increment of Rs 4,000. Both prices are ex-showroom. Other than their prices, none of the motorcycles have been offered with any kind of updates.

Avenger Street 160 is powered by the same 160.4cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor produces 14.8 bhp and 13.4Nm of peak torque. This engine is linked with a 5-speed transmission.

Avenger Cruise 220, on the other hand, is propelled by a 220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, twin-spark, SOHC motor that cranks out 18.7bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 17.5Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. This unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox as well.