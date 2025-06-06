Bajaj New Products Incoming In 125cc-160cc Segments – Details

In the 125cc – 200cc segment, Bajaj currently ranks second, powered by its popular Pulsar motorcycles

In its Q4 FY25 financial results, Bajaj Auto reported revenue of Rs 12,148 crore in January-March 2025. Profit earned is at Rs 2,049 crore, with the margin at 20.2%. Bajaj Auto has also outlined its future goals and strategies, which strongly revolve around the sporty 125cc segment and sporty 150cc to 160cc segments. Let’s take a look.

Focus on 125cc-plus and 150cc-160cc-plus segments

Bajaj has always kept a strong focus on the 125cc motorcycle segment, as this contributes more than 40% to the company’s overall sales. Most of it is contributed by the Pulsar N125, NS125 and Pulsar 125. Another big chunk, around 22%, comes from 150cc and 160cc-plus bikes. Offerings in this space include Pulsar 150, N150, N160, NS160, Pulsar NS200 and RS200.

Talking about the company’s growth strategy in these crucial segments, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto, provided some useful insights. It is expected that the 125cc-plus motorcycle segment will grow in the range of 8% to 12% in FY26. This segment has historically shown a higher growth rate in comparison to the overall industry growth rate. Bajaj will be looking to increase its market share in this space.

In the 125cc-plus segment, Bajaj currently trails the market leader (Honda) by around 5-6 percentage points. However, Bajaj has a huge lead of up to 50% over the brands ranked third and fourth. Sharma mentioned that the 125cc-plus segment has been witnessing strong growth after Covid period and regulatory updates.

In FY21, Bajaj Auto’s market share in the 125cc-plus segment was around 20%. By FY24, Bajaj noted an increase in market share at around 25.5%. Due to some headwinds, market share came down to 24% in FY25. However, growth projections for 125cc segment are quite strong.

Bajaj new product launches in FY26

Bajaj takes even small dips seriously and is looking to boost its market share in the 125cc-plus motorcycle segment. It will come via introduction of new products in the Pulsar portfolio. Bajaj also has plans to launch a new entry-level 125cc motorcycle. However, exact details of these new product launches have not been revealed. The company is confident that it will be able to reduce the sales gap with the market leader in the 125cc-plus segment in FY26.

Plans for KTM, Chetak

Bajaj has also talked about its strategies for KTM and EV business. Starting with KTM, the two main goals are to reduce debt and acquire majority control. The latter seems a bit more complex, since it will require regulatory approvals in India and overseas as well. Only when these clearances are obtained, Bajaj will be able to start work on KTM’s turnaround.

In the electric 2-wheeler segment, Chetak has registered major gains, with market share growing from 13% in Q4 FY24 to 25% in Q4 FY25. Chetak emerged as the top electric two-wheeler brand in the country in Q4 FY25. In April 2025, Chetak contributed 10.69% to overall sales, making it the 3rd bestselling Bajaj two-wheeler brand.

Bajaj has introduced new Chetak variants at regular intervals, the most recent being the Chetak 3503. More new variants are planned to strengthen Bajaj Auto’s EV portfolio. The company is also working to increase Chetak experience centres and sales outlets across the country.

