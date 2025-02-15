Bajaj Patents Car Dashboard Design – Is It For Next Gen Qute?

A four-passenger quadricycle, Bajaj Qute combines the affordability of a 3-wheeler with the convenience and protection of a car

While the automotive industry typically operates within set boundaries, there are occasions when truly innovative products emerge. A relevant example is Bajaj Qute, which aims to provide a better overall experience for taxi drivers and passengers. A recent design trademark reveals that Bajaj could be working on the next-gen version of Qute taxi.

New dashboard design trademarked

First-gen Bajaj Qute was unveiled in 2012 and it went into production in 2019. While the idea and intent are relevant, it appears that first-gen Qute could have done better with a more practical cabin configuration. This is especially true when the primary aim is to bring the overall experience closer to that of a car.

Some oddities are evident with the first-gen Qute such as the centrally mounted speedometer and gear lever on the dashboard. This setup is not only visually distasteful, but can also pose practical challenges. Talking about the new dashboard design, it appears that Bajaj is working to fix the potential issues noticed with the first-gen Qute. The trademarked design reveals a more refined setup, much better than the first-gen model.

The speedometer console has been shifted behind the steering wheel and the gear lever has been removed from the dashboard. Another update is centrally mounted AC vents. One can see multiple rotary dials in the central console section. Shape of the storage space lids has also been changed.

Next-gen Bajaj Qute – What to expect?

As Qute is positioned as an affordable taxi option, it is unlikely that the equipment list will receive any major additions. But there is scope for some refinements across the exteriors. Next-gen Qute could get a refreshed bumper design and lighting setup. A more appealing design can be useful in attracting customers, but not sure if that’s on the agenda.

It remains to be seen if Qute continues with the existing platform or utilizes a new or tweaked version. Considering the fact that the 3-wheeler segment has embraced electrification in a big way, Bajaj could also be thinking about an electric version of Qute. CY2024 data shows that electric 3-wheelers accounted for around 56% of the total 3-wheeler sales in the country. That means one out of every two 3-wheelers sold in India is an EV.

First-gen Bajaj Qute utilizes a 217cc, MPI petrol engine. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Bi-fuel options are available with both LPG and CNG. When running on LPG, max power output is 12.44 PS. In CNG mode, the power output is 11 PS. Assuming that next-gen Qute is launched, it will continue to offer mileage figures similar to that of a 3-wheeler.

It will retain its compact size and agility, which allow it to easily navigate through heavy traffic. Equipped with a rear-mounted engine, Bajaj Qute has ample storage space at the front.