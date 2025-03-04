Bajaj Patents New Electric 3 Wheeler To Take On Cheaper e-Rickshaws

To take on unbranded products built using imported kits, Bajaj will be looking to provide more VFM electric options to auto rickshaw operators

Last year, Rajiv Bajaj, the MD of Bajaj Auto, had talked about introducing more affordable electric 3-wheelers. Rajiv had expressed concerns about passenger safety, as there was a dominance of unbranded products. He was looking to offer something more reliable and safer. That goal could soon be achieved, as a patent filing by Bajaj Auto reveals the design of a new electric 3-wheeler. Let’s check out the details.

Bajaj new electric 3-wheeler – Key features

With its new electric 3-wheeler, Bajaj could be targeting the D+4 segment. Auto rickshaw operators prefer such vehicles, as they can carry more passengers and generate more income during a trip. There are more than two dozen brands competing in this space, along with unbranded products. With its expertise in manufacturing 3-wheelers, Bajaj can come up with robust products that can meet safety standards and optimize earnings.

As evident with the patent design, the new electric 3-wheeler from Bajaj has a simple design. One can see the boxy profile, something that ensures ample seating space inside the cabin. The vehicle appears a lot roomier, as compared to other 3-wheelers manufactured by Bajaj Auto. Exteriors are quite basic, featuring circular headlamps and a wide windscreen for enhanced visibility.

Similar to other electric 3-wheelers, the battery pack is mounted below the driver’s seat. This new electric 3-wheeler has flat seats for passengers with simple backrests. With a minimalistic setup, it will be easier to produce a low-cost machine. But unlike unbranded products whose quality and safety may be questionable, Bajaj has the resources and expertise to create vehicles that meet standards.

How users could benefit?

In addition to being affordable, Bajaj’s new electric 3-wheeler can offer various other benefits. For example, the upcoming 3-wheeler will be getting a better-quality battery pack that has undergone the necessary testing and evaluation. It will have a longer operational life, as compared to battery packs used with unbranded products available in the market. Users can also expect a higher range and faster charging time. For example, the recently launched Bajaj GOGO electric 3-wheeler has a best-in-segment range of 251 km.

Bajaj’s new electric 3-wheeler will also benefit from a stronger chassis and metal body. This will enhance the lifespan of the vehicle and also ensure the best possible resale value. Furthermore, users will be able to access a range of safety features. For reference, one can look at the GOGO electric 3-wheeler that offers safety features such as hill hold assist, anti-theft alert and park assist mode.

When buying unbranded products, there is usually no documented warranty. With Bajaj’s upcoming electric 3-wheeler, users will have access to a proper warranty. It will be applicable on both the vehicle and the battery pack. Services like roadside assistance are also likely to be available.