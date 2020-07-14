Bajaj Platina 100 BS6 prices increased without any major updates

Bajaj’s Platina 100 range comes in three variants: KS Alloy, ES Alloy and ES Alloy Disc

Bajaj Auto has announced a price hike for its popular Platina 100 BS6 commuter motorcycle. Depending on the variant, the price hike ranges from roughly Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,500. The increment does not carry any changes or improvements and would most likely be a result of higher input costs demanded by COVID-19.

The Indian automotive industry is gradually making a recovery from the pandemic and its two-month nationwide lockdown protocols. However, sales continue to be substantially lower than pre-COVID trends but much better than what was happening a few months ago. It is worth mentioning that April 2020 saw the worst of recent history by clocking zero domestic sales.

Bajaj launched its BS6 Platina 100 range earlier this year at a starting price of around Rs 49,000 ex-showroom, Delhi. It is available in three formats: KS (kickstart) Alloy, ES (electric start) Alloy and ES Alloy Disc. After the new price hike, asking figures of the three stand at approximately Rs 50,000 (+ Rs 1,200), Rs 58,000 (+ Rs 2,500) and Rs 61,000 (+ Rs 2,000), respectively. The numbers could vary by a few hundred depending on dealership location.

The budget commuter is offered in just two colour choices: Red and Black; with silver/grey graphics. Notable features include ComforTec telescopic front suspension (135mm travel), double-spring ‘SNS’ rear suspension (110mm travel), LED DRL, combi-braking (for ‘Alloy Disc’ variant), check-engine light, etc.

It is powered by a BS6-compliant 102cc air-cooled FI single-cylinder engine good for 7.79bhp @ 7,500rpm and 8.34Nm @ 5,500rpm. This is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Put together, the motorcycle can hit a decent top speed of 90km/h. Rated fuel economy is a still-believable figure of 97km/l (many have claimed even three-digit figures). Kerb weight stands at roughly 117kg while fuel tank capacity is set at 11 litres.

The Bajaj Platina is available in a higher ‘110 H Gear’ as well. ‘H Gear’ denotes an efficiency-focused ‘Highway gear’ in its 5-speed (all-down) transmission. Powering the motorcycle is a 115.45cc air-cooled FI DTS-i engine good for 8.48bhp @ 7,000rpm and 9.81Nm @ 5,000rpm. Top speed remains the same 90km/h. Meanwhile, ARAI-claimed fuel economy drops to about 84km/l.

Notable features of the 2020MY Bajaj Platina 110 Gear BS6 include a gear-shift indicator, combi-braking, tubeless tyres, sportier 5-spoke alloy wheels, gas-charged Nitrox rear suspension, etc. Like the regular Platina 100, the Platina 110 also has a limited colour portfolio of just Red and Black (with blue highlights). It follows a blacked-out overall theme alongside subtle changes to body graphics.

